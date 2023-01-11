Little boy confesses to staying in a friendship ‘because of the drama’

There’s a reason 11-year-old Nathan Broxton keeps going viral: He’s a total riot.

In Nathan’s latest hit — an Instagram video with more than 366,000 likes — he shares an epiphany about a friendship.

“I don’t like actually being friends with this person,” Nathan tells his mom, Sophia Broxton. “I just like being friends with them because of the drama.”

“It’s very problematic,” he continues. “I need to work on myself.”

Sophia erupts with laughter and Nathan goes back to watching his iPad.

“Nathan isn’t even trying to be funny — he just is,” Sophia tells TODAY.com.

The sixth grader in Orange County, California, is also extremely mature, as noted by Sophia’s Instagram followers.

“This wise young man has more self-awareness than 90% of the adults I know,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Not only to be aware, but to have the vocabulary to vocalize these feelings as well. Whew.”

Last month, Nathan was filmed singing along to “Wait for It” from the hit musical “Hamilton,” and grabbed the attention of original cast member Leslie Odom Jr., who performed the song on Broadway.

“Young brother is far more committed than I even dreamt of being his age,” Odom tweeted. “This is conviction! And I love to see it. On this trajectory, he’ll eclipse me in no time. Ha.”

Sophia, who is also the mom of Sophie, 12, and 22-month-old Kai, describes Nathan as a “smart kid with high emotional intelligence.”

“He’s very sensitive,” Sophia says, noting that Nathan was bullied by male classmates for refusing to chase down girls at recess.

“That’s the kind of stuff that he wants nothing to do with,” she explains. “Nathan is very much a community builder. He never wants to bring anyone down.”

Nathan shares a special connection with his sister, Sophie, who also loves putting on a good show.

“They spend at least two hours a day acting out scenes with stuffed animals,” she reveals. “They’ve recorded a movie together.”

It should come as no surprise that Nathan plans to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

"He wants to perform," she says. "It's in his blood."

