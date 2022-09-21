Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting their third baby: ‘Lots of love’

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting baby number 3!

"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook and Instagram Wednesday.

In the photo he shared, Zuckerberg can be seen smiling widely while placing his hand on Chan's stomach.

Zuckerberg, 38, is the co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Meta, which he originally launched as Facebook in 2004. He and Chan, 37, a former pediatrician, are parents to daughters Max, who was born in 2015, and August, born in 2017.

After starting their relationship as Harvard University undergraduates, Zuckerberg and Chan married in 2012 in the backyard of their home in Palo Alto, California.

Related: Priscilla Chan: How our daughter drives Mark Zuckerberg and me to do good

The groom made the marriage Facebook-official with the status update: "Mark added a life event to May 19, 2012 on his timeline: Married Priscilla Chan."

In May, the couple acknowledged 10 years of marriage with an Instagram photo that read, "10 years married and half our lives together. Here’s to more adventures."

Since their daughters were born, Zuckerberg hasn't shared tons about his family life — although he posted Max's first word ("dog," after Beast, the family's Hungarian sheepdog) and a video of the girls loading the dishwasher.

"Parenting milestone unlocked," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

In 2019, the tech entrepreneur shared a parenting hack he created for his tired wife. The "Sleep Box" is a wooden cube that emits a soft light between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m.

"Visible enough that if she sees it she’ll know it’s an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won’t wake her up if she’s still sleeping," he shared on Facebook.

"Being a mom is hard, and since we’ve had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night," Zuckerberg explained. "She’ll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can’t fall back asleep."

The gift, he said, "is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude."

Related video: