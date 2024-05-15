Mark Zuckerberg shares rare photos of all 3 daughters while celebrating his 40th birthday

Mark Zuckerberg shared rare photos of his three daughters as he celebrated his 40th birthday with a nostalgia-filled party.

In an Instagram post on May 14, Zuckerberg revealed that his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, re-created significant locations from his early days, including his Harvard University dorm room where Facebook was launched in 2004.

Zuckerberg got to show his children — Maxima, 8, August, 6, and Aurelia, 13 months — his childhood bedroom and Pinocchio’s Pizzeria where he “basically lived in college.” In one snap, the Meta CEO poses outside the faux Pinocchio’s with Chan and their girls, who are all dressed in white.

The Chan Zuckerberg family posed outside a re-creation of Zuckerberg's favorite pizzeria in Cambridge, Massachusetts. @zuck via Instagram

Chan, a pediatrician, also treated followers to family photos from the bash that featured a hilarious roast. According to Chan, “No one suffered from a lack of material!”

“Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark’s birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people,” Chan wrote on Instagram. “He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I’m here for all of them. Here’s to many more.”

Read on to learn more about Zuckerberg’s kids:

Maxima “Max,” 8

Zuckerberg and Chan met at a Harvard University party in 2003, while waiting in a line to use the bathroom. The couple tied the knot in a secret backyard ceremony nine years later, and 2015, they welcomed their first child, daughter Maxima.

“Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter Max into the world!” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook, at the time. “The little one arrived early last week, weighing in at 7 lbs., 8 oz., and mom and baby are healthy and doing well.

The tech mogul included a letter to Max in his post, which read, in part, “We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can’t wait to see what you bring to this world.”

That year, when Zuckerberg announced Chan’s pregnancy, he also revealed that they had previously experienced three devastating miscarriages.

“You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child,” he said. “You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone. It’s a lonely experience.”

In 2016, Chan told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie that she and Zuckerberg are "over-the-top proud of everything" that Max does.

“She could be eating. She could be spitting. She could be sleeping. She could be just smiling and we’re, like, ‘Oh, isn’t that special?’” Chan said.

While chatting with Savannah, Chan also said that Max won't have a Facebook account until she's 13, the minimum age of users who want to create an account.

“She has to follow the rules," Chan explained.

August, 6

A girl dad through and through, Zuckerberg confessed he hoped his second child would be a daughter — and he got his wish! In August 2017, Zuckerberg and Chan welcomed a baby with a name that matches her birth month.

“You will be busy when you’re older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now,’’ they wrote in a birth announcement. “I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you’ve tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want.

Zuckerberg showed August and Max a re-creation of his childhood bedroom in Dobbs Ferry, New York, where he learned to code. @zuck via Instagram

“And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you’re a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you.”

In 2023, Zuckerberg, documented taking Max and August to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“Life of a girl dad,” Zuckerberg captioned his post, which featured a snap of himself wearing Taylor Swift beaded friendship bracelets.

Aurelia, 13 months,

Aurelia, like her big sisters, has a Roman-inspired baby name.

Aurelia is a reference to the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, while Maxima is a twist on the Latin name Maximus. August is a reference to the Roman emperor, Augustus Caesar, who Zuckerberg once called one of the “most fascinating” figures in history.

Zuckerberg announced the birth of his third child in March 2023, writing on Instagram, “You’re such a little blessing.”