Monroe and Moroccan will always be Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's babies.

The former couple celebrated their twins turning 12 on Instagram April 30. The singer posted several pictures, including herself with the twins in Christmas onesies, the twins when they were younger during a beach vacation and another of them cuddled up with their dog.

"Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!!" the "Always Be My Baby" singer captioned the post.

"I thank God for you every day!" she continued. "'Our love is Supernatural!!!' Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!'"

The "Masked Singer" host posted a video of Roe and Roc, as he calls them, and said the twins wanted their birthday party to be at the amusement park Six Flags and they wanted to fly in all their friends. Cannon said in his video, "they have the entire park to themselves."

"Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe!" he captioned the video post. "Daddy loves y’all forever!"

The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer and the "Wild 'N' Out" host married in 2008, had the twins three years later, then divorced in 2016. The twins are Carey's only children and they are the eldest of Cannon's 12 kids.

The twins have handled growing up with two famous parents very well, Cannon told "Entertainment Tonight" last month.

“They handled it so well since toddlers," he said. "They treat people with love, respect, appreciation, and I think we couldn’t ask for any better children."

He said their politeness surprises people.

“They’re so well-mannered and people always say, 'Man, I don’t understand how they’re (like), "Yes ma’am, yes sir,"'” he continued.

“They’re very compassionate and caring, like always want to make sure people are good," he said. "To me, regardless of what they do with their lives, the fact that they have a foundation of just love and respect, that’s success right there.”