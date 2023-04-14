Man trolls his fiancée who hates attention by proposing, repeatedly, at Disney World

Kelly Kirby wants to hide under a table when restaurant staff start singing happy birthday.

“I feel second-hand embarrassment for that person,” Kirby tells TODAY.com. "It makes me want to cry."

Kirby, 34, a mom of three, loathes being the center of attention. Which is why her now-husband, Dan, thought it would be hilarious to publicly propose to Kirby at Walt Disney World. And he did it 10 times.

In a video that was filmed in 2017, but is just going viral on TikTok now, Dan, 36, is seen dramatically dropping to one knee while waiting on line for rides, at a restaurant and while posing for pictures in front of large crowds. Kirby, who is absolutely horrified, storms away each time. Her sister, filming the videos, bursts into laughter.

During the restaurant proposal, when Dan clinks on a glass before popping the question, Kirby appears especially agitated. She's had enough.

"Dan! Dan!" she says, tugging his wrist. "This isn't funny anymore."

This is where the clip ends, so apparently Dan finally got the message.

But there's a happy ending. Five years have passed and Kirby, who lives in the Boston area with Dan and their three young children, is laughing about it now.

“It was annoying, but I wasn’t mad at him. That’s just Dan,” Kirby says, noting that her sister Brianna was in on it, too. “I’d be sitting down and he would come up and sneak attack, and she’d take a picture.”

"It was all in good fun," Kirby says. "Some people have been commenting that Dan is such a jerk, but he's not. I want to be clear about that."

Kirby says Dan’s real proposal took place at their home a month before their trip to Disney, and there was no audience.

“I was getting ready for work and he did it in our mudroom,” she says. “There were no theatrics. It was perfect.”

Related video: