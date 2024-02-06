Why kids getting lice freaks us out: What to know about myths, treatments

They're tiny. They're itchy. They're extremely difficult to physically eliminate and even harder to mentally bear.

They're lice. And when your child happens to be the temporary home for these blood-sucking freeloaders, the social issue can sometimes be more overwhelming than the physical issue.

"The vast majority of human beings don't like creepy crawlies," says David Shetlar, a professor of entomology at Ohio State University who is also known as "The Bug Doc."

He notes that in years past, when lice were detected at school, the child carrying them would be sent home immediately. These days, the parents still receive a phone call, but children do not necessarily need to leave the building because the "head-to-head transmission rate is only 3 percent," Shetlar says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with lice "can go home at the end of the day, be treated, and return to class after appropriate treatment has begun," even if nits (or lice eggs) are still present.

The American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on the topic in a 2022 clinical report that says head lice "are neither a health hazard nor a sign of poor hygiene and are not responsible for the spread of any disease." Even so, they continue, "there is significant stigma resulting from head lice infestations in high-income countries, resulting in children and adolescents being ostracized from their schools, friends, and other social events."

If lice have nothing to do with hygiene and they're not a reason to leave school, why can it feel so embarrassing when there's lice in your household?

Myths about lice

"There's a lot of social stigma around infectious diseases," says Andrea Harmony, a family nurse practitioner and a member of Those Nerdy Girls, an organization that provides practical and factual health information on social media. "They carry the idea that you're dirty or you've done something bad."

In fact, lice tend to prefer clean hair, says Shetlar, since heavy oils and grease can be toxic to them by clogging up their respiratory system.

"If you could get into the louse’s thoughts, they only thing they need is a warm moist habitat with access to human blood. It has nothing to do with socioeconomic status. There are just as many infestations reported from 'million dollar homes' as there are less affluent downtown areas. Head lice don’t care," he concludes.

"There is still a lot of misinformation [about lice] that results in shame and embarrassment," adds Dr. Krista Lauer, National Medical Director for the Lice Clinics of America. She points out that although the CDC estimates between 6 and 12 million new cases of head lice every year in children between the ages of 3 to 11, the number is likely higher.

Lauer notes that there are myths and misinformation about lice everywhere, even in a recent "New York Times" article, which touted "outdated and inaccurate information" about treatment methods, like keeping stuffed animals in a bag for two weeks. "Head lice have claws that are specifically adapted to grasp and crawl along a human hair. They cannot move efficiently on anything else. This includes pet hair, upholstery, and the faux fur on stuffed toys." Plus, she continues, they also need the warmth and humidity of the scalp and proximity to a food source. Absent of all those things, lice that are not in contact with a scalp will die within 48 hours.

"It is an uphill battle to debunk the myths," she says.

Are selfies at fault?

Shetlar posits that selfies may be to blame for spreading lice among tweens. "They touch heads together and hold the camera in front of them, and head-to-head transmission is the primary method of spreading lice," he says.

NBC News debunked this theory in 2014; however, a decade later, Lauer isn't quite as quick to dismiss it.

Lauer's information is anecdotal because it is "difficult to conduct a randomized, controlled trial to study this [phenomenon]," she says. But in representing the largest network of specialty head lice treatment centers in the world, she continues, "It has been our observation that the number of tweens, teens and young adults with head lice infestations has increased over the years. When looking at potential causes, it appears the use of handheld personal devices may be a factor. We see young people crowding around a cell phone to watch a TikTok video, taking selfies, or clustered around a computer screen to watch a video or play a game."

And since tweens are more aware of the implications around having lice, "It may lead to social isolation, ostracization and anxiety," she says.

Flipping the script

Naomi Golden, owner of the Lice Aunties treatment clinics in the Boston area, says that she has seen less shame from families affected by lice in recent years: "A lot of people understand that it’s just something that happens. It’s part of parenthood."

Especially in the post-pandemic years, Golden says she likes to "flip the script" and reassure embarrassed parents that lice "is an indication that your child is social and has friends. When you're coming out of the pandemic with social setbacks, to be able to say that my kid has a BFF and they’re close enough to be in contact is actually a nice thing."

Though the idea of your child having a good buddy is a lovely one, the logistics of having lice can feel overwhelming.

Harmony's family fell victim to a lice outbreak just before Christmas. One of her children brought lice home from an after school program she attends (which draws children from three different elementary schools), and it "spread through the house." This was Harmony's first experience treating lice at home and she found the process "stressful" because "there's so much to do," in terms of laundry and shampooing and laborious hair combing.

Even with a low transmission rate, infestations like this one, which spread through three elementary schools, are not uncommon. Lauer says, "Recognizing that this is a common experience and that an infestation has nothing to do with personal hygiene or socioeconomic status will hopefully destigmatize head lice infestations eventually."