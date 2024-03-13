IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

35 leprechaun names for your personal family mischief maker

From formal to funny, these names will inspire you to name your hilarious Irish home invader.
Leprechaun hat
Give your Irish trickster a name and maybe they'll grant you a wish!Getty Images
By Rosie Colosi

Move over, Elf on the Shelf: Leprechauns are invading homes across America. If you are lucky enough to have your own personal family mischief maker this St. Patrick's Day, look through this list of leprechaun names and let the shenanigans begin!

Legend has it that leprechauns are roughly the height of a 3-year-old child. In fact, the word "leprechaun" likely comes from the Old Irish "luchorpan," which means “little body.” Others say that it comes from the word "leath bhrogan," which means "shoemaker." So perhaps they create footwear when not hiding gold. Either way, leprechaun names are a fun way to continue the tradition.

Typically, they are described as bearded redheads who wear green, but it is the 21st century, so be on the lookout for leprechauns of any gender, hair type or dress.

Leprechauns are often tricksters who may cause chaos when they're riled up. But those who capture them — with cleverly designed leprechaun traps — may be in luck because rumor has it that a trapped leprechaun will grant you three wishes in exchange for their freedom.

What are good leprechaun names? Take a look our list below to find a favorite!

Funny leprechaun names

  • Paddy O’Furniture
  • McErin GoBraugh
  • Merrygold Rainbow
  • Malarky O’Malley
  • Finnegan Jigagain

Irish leprechaun names

  • Shamrock
  • Boyo
  • Sheila
  • Craic
  • Blarney

Irish location names

  • Adare
  • Kinsale
  • Kilkenny
  • Doolin
  • Donegal

Leprechaun names for kids

  • Hooligan
  • Scamp
  • Tricky
  • Rascal
  • Rapscallion

Irish boy names

  • Fionn (finn)
  • Donnacha (done-acka)
  • Ollie
  • Callum
  • Archie

Irish girl names

  • Saoirse (ser-sha)
  • Clodagh (clo-da)
  • Lottie
  • Alannah
  • Pippa

Unique Irish names

  • Aoife (ee-fa)
  • Cillian (kill-ee-an)
  • Darragh (darra)
  • Oonagh (una)
  • Pádraig (paw-drig, or paw-rick)

