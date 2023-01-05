There is only one appropriate response to Nathan Sadek's viral cleaning video: Legooo.

Sadek, known as "Epik Bricks" online, is a creator who dedicates his channels to Lego content.

"I create a huge variety of different videos," Sadek, 30, tells TODAY.com, adding that he performs Lego experiments, as well as showing interesting or rare Lego pieces that have "surprising secondary market values."

The Arizona-based creator also uses his TikTok and Youtube channels to "go live" so he can interact with his community while building new Lego sets.

So when Sadek posted his preferred method of cleaning Lego bricks on Instagram, he never dreamed more than one million people would be so intrigued.

"I wanted to share my method of cleaning Lego, because I went through some trial and error before figuring out the most efficient method myself," Sadek says.

In a now-viral video, Sadek explains his process for cleaning Lego bricks before he donates them to a local library.

"First I just dumped it all into a kiddie pool with soapy water and left it overnight," he explains in the video using voiceover so viewers can see him dumping a huge bin of colorful bricks into a bright blue pool with soap.

Sadek then uses a metal trash bin to scoop all the Lego bricks out before dunking them into clean water.

"I also used another strainer and a bucket to get as much water off as I could," he explains in the clip. "Then it's time to evenly dump everything on towels to let it dry."

But that wasn't the end of the Lego-cleaning journey.

"Since I am donating this to a local library for a Lego club, I also wanted to run them through my Lego sorter," Sadek says.

He explains to viewers that the sorter has a dust catcher to catch any debris, but also sorts the Lego by size.

The video has racked up more than one million likes and over 3,500 comments.

"This was so satisfying," one user wrote.

Another added, "My jaw dropped at the mesh trash can. Brilliant."

Some users had lingering questions.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say — WE NEEDED TO SEE THE DIRTY WATER," one user wrote. 140 people agreed, liking the comment.

More than one follower inquired about the Lego sorter, a custom gift from another creator.

Parents were thankful for Sadek's tips.

“OMG glad this came up for me as I was truly debating on wiping down each of my child’s legos individually," one mom wrote.

Others knew from experience how important this process is for Lego donation.

"As a children’s librarian who has accepted Lego donations before, I cannot tell you how grateful the librarian who receives these will be," one user wrote. "I’ve had Lego donations that have cat food and animal droppings in them. Obviously not stuff we can keep. Thank you for being so considerate and taking the time to get these nice for the kids!"

Users also took to the comment section to share their own Lego-cleaning hacks, including the use of pillow cases and salad spinners.

Despite creating content since October 2019, Sadek says it's still "unexpected" when something goes viral.

"I strive to make content in any form that can either help or teach an existing fan or inspire a new fan of Lego," he says. "The feedback I got in the comments was overwhelmingly positive."

