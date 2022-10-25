A St. Louis news anchor reported on the latest school shooting. It was her daughter’s school

KMOX Morning Drive anchor Debbie Monterrey was reporting live on the air in St. Louis, Missouri when she started receiving text messages from her 17-year-old daughter, Caeli.

"My kids text me all the time when I'm on the air," Monterrey told TODAY Parents. "I looked down quickly and it was in all caps, which is unusual for my daughter. She wrote: 'OMG THERE'S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING.'"

As a seasoned reporter with decades of experience and a mom of two, Monterrey said her initial reaction was to "not panic."

Then Monterrey received another text message from her daughter: "OMG." Then another: "It's not a drill."

On Oct. 25, a 19-year-old gunman entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis with what authorities described as a “long gun” and killed one teacher and a 15-year-old student. The shooter died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers.

Monterrey's daughter is a senior at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience; the magnet high school shares a building with the high school where the shooter carried out his attack.

Monterrey looked at a TV screen in the studio and saw arial footage of a building — her daughter's school. A reporter from the KMOX newsroom then ran into the studio and whispered, "We have breaking news."

"I was just in shock mode, trying to keep everything together," Monterrey said. "The reporter said, 'There's been a school shooting.' I said, 'I know, it's my daughter's school. Caeli is texting me right now."

As the news continued to break, Monterrey was receiving real-time updates from her daughter via text.

"There's helicopters."

"I hear so much police outside the door."

"People are yelling police."

"We all ran out of the building."

"Police told us to have our hands up."

As her daughter told her she was leaving the building, Monterrey looked up at the television screen and watched lines of students run towards safety.

Thirty minutes after that first text, Monterrey knew her daughter was safe. At that moment her program cut to commercial, and the mom broke down crying. Her co-anchor, Carol Daniel, embraced her as she sobbed.