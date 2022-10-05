12 restaurants where kids can eat for free or at a heavy discount

Parents wanting to enjoy a fun night out with the kids probably don't want to wipe out their checking account to pay for the whole family to eat at a restaurant. The good news is, there are more than a couple restaurants that offer "Kids Eat Free" options.

At some establishments, purchasing an adult entrée is a pre-requisite for a free meal for kids, and many have limited days and times where the offer is valid, so planning ahead is important.

12 "Kids Eat Free" restaurants

Taking the whole family out to eat can really add up, so here are 12 restaurants where kids can eat free.

Bob Evans

Mark your calendar for Tuesday dinner! A representative for this family-friendly chain told TODAY Parents, "At Bob Evans, kids eat free every Tuesday after 4 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée."

Bruster’s Ice Cream

This might not be a full meal, but ice cream is a delicious dessert — especially when it’s free. Kids 40 inches or smaller can receive a free baby cone from Bruster’s at participating locations.

Café Brazil

Fans of this Texas-based chain can score big with free meals for kids. At Café Brazil, kids ages 12 and under can get a free kid's entrée with the purchase of any adult entrée Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Chili's

Signing up for a free My Chili's Rewards account can help score free meals for the kids! Chili's' website states that after signing up, parents can "receive emails and texts for a free meal for kids 12 and under with the purchase of any regular entree."

Cody's Original Roadhouse

On Monday and Tuesday nights, kids ages 12 and under can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée at Cody's Original Roadhouse. That's one kid's meal per adult entrée.

Denny's

If you're dining with the kids, Denny's offers families a "Kids Eat Free" option with an adult entrée option of $6 or more. Families should know that days and participation vary by location, so be sure to call ahead.

Duffy's Irish Pub

In the Washington, D.C. area? Be sure to check out Duffy's Irish Pub, where kids eat free every Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Firehouse Subs

Some advanced planning will go a long way at Firehouse Subs. Parents who fill out a form on the company's website can get a free kid's combo (sub, chips and drink) with the purchase of a medium or large sub.

Fuddrucker’s

Fuddrucker's might not be a totally free meal for kids, but it's heavily discounted. A representative for the chain told TODAY, "We currently have a $1.99 kids meal on Mondays from 4 p.m. to close for kids 12 and under with an adult purchase."

Moe's Southwest Grill

In 2021, Moe's announced that kids under 12 could eat free every Sunday with the purchase of an adult entrée. According to the announcement, "Children can customize their kids meal with a kid-sized burrito, quesadilla or taco plus a cookie and drink."

Woody's BBQ

Many locations of Woody's BBQ participate in "Kids Eat Free" nights where children 12 and under (some locations of the franchise only offer for kids ages 10 and under) can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Which night of the week varies by location, so call ahead to verify before heading out.

99 Restaurants

When the Red Sox win, kids win! At least when it comes to participating 99 restaurant locations. The company’s website states, “99 REWARDS Members receive a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal the day after the Boston Red Sox win in select locations.”