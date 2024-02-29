Kelly Osbourne says she is changing her son’s legal name, after a ‘big fight’ with her partner

When Kelly Osbourne and her partner, musician Sid Wilson, welcomed their first child in 2022, the couple gave him the name Sidney Wilson.

“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and (Sid) wouldn’t let me,” Kelly, 39, said during a recent episode of “The Osbournes” podcast. “We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do, and I can never ever, forgive him for that, but we can move on.”

Though Sidney, who is now 15 months old, “doesn’t have a double-barreled last name,” he will soon, according to his mom.

“After lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light,” Kelly, 39, revealed. “We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names.”

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attended the 2024 Grammy Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names,” she added.

During the discussion, Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, 71, noted that naming children after their parents is a “very dated” trend.

“Don’t even get me started, Mom. Because it goes Sid’s dad, then Sid, and now our son,” Kelly replied. “Sid told me that his grandfather had the same name, but he didn’t! His grandfather’s name was Fred.”

Kelly said the toddler's name has grown on her.

“I love Sid’s name, don’t get me wrong,” Kelly said. “I love my baby’s name now. He is a Sidney.”

While discussing Kelly’s conundrum on TODAY, Laura Jarrett revealed that she and her husband, Tony Balkissoon, “debated a little bit” about what last name to give their two kids. Laura and Balkissoon are parents of James, 4, and June, 19 months.

“Jarrett is not in there because my husband’s last name is so darn long!” Laura told Hoda Kotb. "So I said, ‘OK, fine, he gets Balkissoon. And Tony said, ‘Maybe we roll a dice, and wouldn’t that be more fair? Why do we just automatically choose my last name?'"

Laura then joked that she didn’t want to upset her in-laws.

“I said, ‘No, your parents will hate me forever, we’re doing Balkissoon,’” Laura said.

Kelly announced that she was pregnant in May 2022 with a photo of herself holding a sonogram.

“I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Last year, Kelly told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that Sidney is her “reason for living.”