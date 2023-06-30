Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s still ‘winning over’ daughter River for NYC move

Kelly Clarkson still has some work to do in convincing her daughter to embrace her family's move to New York City.

The Grammy winner and talk show host spoke with "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers on their "Las Culturistas" podcast about how her daughter River, 9, and son Remy, 7, are taking their move from Los Angeles to the Big Apple.

"So, my son is very excited," Clarkson said. "My daughter, I’m still winning over. It’s not New York, it’s the fact that she just has friends (in L.A.)"

Kelly Clarkson said she's still trying to win over daughter River (left) about the family's move to New York City this fall, whereas her son Remy (right) is ready to embrace it. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The children finished the school year in Los Angeles and are now spending the summer at Clarkson's ranch in Montana, according to the singer. They will start life in New York in the fall with the new school year, which has prompted some heart-to-heart time between Clarkson and River.

"We’ve had conversations, and I've had a similar background to her," Clarkson said. "You can’t say, ‘Oh, it’s going to be fine.’ I’m like ‘I can’t promise you it’s going to be fine, baby. It might be hard at first.' I get that, too. I was like, 'So, I’m not going to lie to you, but can’t poo-poo on it until we try it.'"

NBC announced in May that production of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is moving from Los Angeles to New York City, which Clarkson called "a fresh start" in an interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive.

She is moving with her children three years after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who shares joint custody of the children.

"They've been here off and on for vacations or whatever, but they haven't actually lived here, gone to school here, done that here, so that's happening right when they start school," she said about New York.

While River may have her reservations, Remy is ready to embrace the city that never sleeps.

"My son is like, 'My friends will be fine, let's go.' He loves New York," she said. "And literally, I don't know why."

Remy has loved it from the beginning.

"He just turned 6 and we were here for a promo thing and crossing the bridge to come in, and I was like, 'Buddy why do you like it here so much? Why do you like New York so much, why are you so excited that you're here?'" she said. "And he was like, 'It's freedom!' in the car. And literally I felt bad because I was like, 'Do you not feel free where you are?"

He also isn't sad about leaving Los Angeles behind.

"It's not for Remy," she said of Los Angeles. "Remy was like 'deuces.' He's very excited. He loves the walking around, he loves the chaotic energy (of NYC)."

His mother agrees, as Clarkson opened up about the move on TODAY last week.

“I’ve never really liked living in L.A.,” she said. “L.A. is beautiful, lots of things to offer that are awesome. It’s just never been my thing in 20 years, and so I never wanted to live there in the first place.”

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will move to a studio in Rockefeller Center, the home of TODAY and "Saturday Night Live." Yang suggested Clarkson should give hosting "SNL" a shot since she will be right there.

Clarkson has previously appeared as the musical guest on "SNL" and participated in some skits, but has never hosted.

"I'm not funny enough or cool enough to do that. Let's be real about this. I really do know it's true," she said.

"I'm being gun shy about it because it's a very different arena ... I enjoy the popping in and out, but (hosting is) a big thing."