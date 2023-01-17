Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson pays tribute to her late husband Frank in sweet football post

It's safe to say the Gifford family is having a ball as the New York Giants make an NFL playoff run.

After the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 16, Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law, Erika, shared a celebratory throwback carousel honoring the late Frank Gifford alongside her son, Frankie.

"Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie," the proud mom captioned the black-and-white photo carousel alongside red, white and blue heart emoji. "SO proud of Grandpa’s team 🏈 Go @NYGiants."

On the first slide, a young Frank Gifford dons a beret and sweater with a tie while holding a football in an undated photo. In the second snap, Frankie, nearly 8 months, wears a matching outfit while holding a plush football.

Fans were quick to weigh in with comments about the sweet tribute.

"Frank Senior would be so proud!" one user wrote.

Another chimed in, "The Gifford Men are very handsome."

TODAY's Jill Martin wrote, "Oh wow do I love this."

Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford, who was born on May 31, 2022, is the first child of Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika, and named after Cody's father, NFL and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

Shortly after welcoming her first grandchild, Kathie Lee, 69, reflected on her grandson's poignant name.

“I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” the former TODAY co-host said at the time. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

In December 2022, Kathie Lee reacted to becoming a grandmother again after her daughter Cassidy, 29, announced she was expecting her first child.

“Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda," Kathie Lee captioned an Instagram post. "What a sweet blessing this is for our family."