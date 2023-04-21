The royal family is marking the first birthday without Queen Elizabeth II with a sweet new photo taken last summer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo on Instagram April 21, which features all three of their children standing behind their great-grandmother. Britain’s longest reigning monarch died September 8, 2022 at Balmoral at 96.

"Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday," the caption read. "This photograph — showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren — was taken at Balmoral last summer."

The caption also revealed the sweet snap was taken by none other than Kate Middleton, who has long held a passion for photography.

In the portrait-style photo, the queen is seated on a green couch next to her oldest great-granddaughter, Savannah Phillips. To the monarch's right sits Zara Tindall's daughter, Mia, who is holding baby brother, Lucas.

Joining Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis behind the sofa are: Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Lena Tindall and Isla Phillips.

Noticeably absent from the photo are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who had already moved to California at the time the photo was taken.

The official Instagram account for the royal family also shared a tribute photo, featuring a smiling Elizabeth II holding flowers, to celebrate her birthday.

"Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday," the caption began.

"When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne.

"When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch — the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."