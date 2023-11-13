Children in the U.S. are being bullied over the Israel-Hamas war: What can parents do?

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel, Shoshana Milich withdrew two of her children, who are Jewish, from school after she says they had a scary confrontation.

Meanwhile, Hebah Farrag is telling her two daughters, who are Muslim, to hold their heads high after she says some classmates have called them derogatory names.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents are on the rise across the country, and in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, both Jewish and Muslim students have been the targets of bullying.

CAIR, a group that advocates for Muslims in America, tells TODAY.com there was a 216% increase in requests for help and reports of bias in the four weeks after the war started, compared to the average for the same time period last year.

The Anti-Defamation League, a group dedicated to fighting bias against Jews, tells TODAY.com it has seen a 388% increase in reports of antisemitic incidents in the three weeks after the war, compared to the same time period last year.

Real families across the country shared their stories with TODAY.com.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic bias on the rise

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7 killed more than 1,200 Israelis, and 239 are still being held as hostages. The Israeli counter-attack has killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza, the Gaza health ministry says.

The pain is reverberating in playgrounds and classrooms across the U.S.

"Bullying tends to mirror what is happening generally in society," says Stephanie S. Fredrick, associate director of the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo. "Kids are sponges, and they absorb everything adults say and do."

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas told a Senate committee on Oct. 31 that since the Hamas attack, “We have responded to an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab-American communities and institutions across our country.”

Parents should discuss current events with kids, Fredrick says, and "also know when to stop discussing."

"Make sure the news isn’t always on in the background," she tells TODAY.com; she also wants parents to check in with their kids about what they are seeing.

"Kids are being exposed to hate speech online, so during these times of big, contentious news stories, parents should try and talk to their kids about what they are seeing online," the anti-bullying expert advises.

'I am the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor'

Milich, a single mother of five in New York state, tells TODAY.com, “My daughter, who is in middle school, was sitting with a friend at lunch when a student told them, ‘You two are Jewish, so you should go kill yourself.’”

Milich says she filed a complaint under her school district’s "Dignity for All Students Act," which prohibits discrimination based on religion, ethnicity and other factors, and she’s hired an attorney.

"I am the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, so it's heartbreaking," says Milich. "I can't keep my mouth shut about this."

Milich's elder daughter tells TODAY.com that two students made Nazi gestures in her direction, and that she stood up for herself and spoke out when it happened. "It really upset me and I wasn't going to sit by and let it happen."

“It feels like I’m wearing a big target on my back,” says the teen, whose name TODAY.com is withholding at her mother's request for her privacy and safety.

Michael Ginestre, the superintendent of Sweet Home Central School District, near Buffalo, New York, tells TODAY.com there is an active and ongoing investigation into Milich's reports. "We will exhaust all measures to make sure these types of acts don't happen here," he says.

'I’m only 13'

A Muslim teen from the Los Angeles area tells TODAY.com that she lost her best friend, who is Jewish, after speaking out over the Oct. 7 attacks.

“I wrote a pro-Palestine social media post and my friend was angry about it,” says the teen, whose parents asked that her name be withheld for her privacy and safety. “Like it was a crime to post in support of Palestine. She said, ‘If you support Palestine, you are a terrorist and a bomber.’”

“I asked her, ‘How does supporting Palestine make me a terrorist? People are dying in Israel and Palestine since the war started,’” says the teen. “I have a right to speak up.”

The teen says she sees lots of negativity about Palestinians on social media.

“They say they wish Palestine would disappear,’” she says. “They say that America is the land of the free — is it though? Will I be judged by others or kicked out of school for being pro-Palestine? I’m only 13.”

The teen’s mother tells TODAY.com that she requested a meeting with her daughter's school counselor and school staff brought the girls together for a restorative conversation; however, their friendship isn't back on track.

"I understand the fear of expressing my thoughts or having opinions as a Muslim due to stereotypes of being called a terrorist," says the mom. "I told my daughter to be proud of herself and to speak her mind without fear, listen to her friends and be kind to each other."

'My daughter felt hated because she is Jewish'

Four Jewish students at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California say they were threatened last month by another student.

"The student ... asked, 'Palestine or Israel?'” Rabbi Joshua Kalev, who has spoken to the four families and was authorized to speak on their behalf, tells TODAY.com. "When the girls said, 'Israel,' the student said, 'Wrong answer. Israel kills babies.'"

According to Kalev, when the girls refuted the remarks, the 11-year-old student accused them of participating in an "Israeli conspiracy" and told them, "If Hamas does not kill all the Jews, I will.”

A mother of one of the girls tells TODAY.com that when her daughter was asked if she was "pro-Israel," she answered, "Yes, I am Jewish." The mom says the student then responded that she and the people of Israel were "evil" and "being taught lies."

"My daughter felt hated because she is Jewish," she says, adding that her daughter reported the matter to her teacher.

At their parents' request, TODAY.com is withholding the names of the children to protect their privacy and safety.

An Oct. 4 letter to TODAY.com from the Manhattan Beach Unified School District states that the students were told to avoid contact with each other "to avoid re-igniting situations we are trying to resolve."

"Although the school requested that all students who were directly involved in this incident to enter into its standard 'No Contact Contract,' no students involved in this situation were required to sign it, nor was a gag order ever administered," says the letter provided to TODAY.com. "Upon review, the District is updating the language of its current 'No Contact Contract' in order to eliminate confusion regarding its purpose and intent."

Dina Chehata, a civil rights managing attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) tells TODAY.com that the 11-year girl, who is Arab-American, "vehemently denies" making statements that were antisemitic threats or involved killing anyone, nor did she defend Hamas.

"Like anyone her age, she was trying to grapple with a very complex geopolitical situation and discuss it with people," says Chehata. "She initiated conversations with different people at school, including several classmates, and she wasn't aware of anyone's religious affiliation."

Chehata says the 11-year-old student "was talking about the humanity of Palestinians and the complex history of Israel and Palestine." She added, "Potentially, as an 11-year-old child, she didn't do the best job at being eloquent in her description of that history. But she denies saying anything antisemitic."

According to Chehata, the girl and her family have since received a threatening letter which they reported to the police.

According to a school district statement sent to TODAY.com, "The situation was immediately reported to school officials, and a thorough investigation took place. Student privacy laws preclude divulging specific details of investigatory findings, so we cannot comment on the specifics of the matter. However, please know that appropriate consequences have been administered based on the authority vested in schools under the California Education Code."

'My child went to her school and was called a terrorist'

Farrag, a Muslim mother in Los Angeles, says her two daughters, one in middle school and the other in elementary school, were called "terrorists" by their classmates.

“Approached after school on the playground, she was asked if she supported Israel,” Farag said said at a press conference hosted by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). “When she didn’t know how to respond, she was branded a terrorist supporter: ‘Oh, you are one of them, a terrorist.’”

The mom stated that another student called her other daughter a terrorist during P.E. class.

"Later that week, she was interrupted at her desk and asked, 'You’re Muslim right? Does that mean you want to kill all Jews?” said Farrag, adding, "These were the first times that my daughters faced this type of hostility. I’m afraid it won’t be the last."

Farrag confirmed her statements to TODAY.com, and said she continues to talk with her daughters.

"We’ve talked to our daughters about the importance of holding their heads high and never being ashamed of their faith or ethnicities, to be proud of who they are and where they come from," says Farrag. "We’ve also (advised that they) carry themselves with respect and dignity at all times — just because others might do things, it does not mean it is OK for them to do so, especially as children of color."

Farrag adds that her daughters' close peers have been supportive.

"I have hope that their schools are doing all they can to ensure that incidents like these remain incidental," she says.

What can parents do if their child gets bullied?

The first thing parents can do is just listen — and that can be really hard, says Fredrick, the bullying prevention expert.

"We often tell parents to sit on their hands so they don’t interrupt,” Fredrick advises.

“Feeling distressed is a typical response for a child, so allow them to feel angry and frustrated versus trying to make them feel better in the moment,” she adds.

If your child is the target of hate speech, Fredrick recommends having a conversation to brainstorm a plan. What might a bully say? How will your child respond? Who can help them?

“Some kids feel confident telling the bully to knock it off and others might prefer turning to adults or friends,” she says. Practicing for a future run-in with a bully can help kids feel prepared.

Fredrick says schools have a moral and a legal responsibility to provide safe learning environments. "It's incredibly important to make a formal report" to the school, she says, even if your child considers it a singular event.

If your child is nervous to return to school, Fredrick suggests they identify at least one safe adult on campus, such as a teacher, a principal or a counselor to whom they can turn. "You may want to even email that adult and ask them to check in on your child," she says.