Jessica Alba is giving a fans a peek at the fun she and her 12-year-old daughter Haven had while getting glammed up for her nephew Carter's football game.

The "Sin City' star, 42, posted a photo Sept. 10 on Instagram showing her and Haven posing with Carter, who plays for the Bonita High School Bearcats in La Verne, California.

She also posted before-and-after video showing her and Haven as they prepared for their evening.

Alba's video first shows the mother-daughter duo posing next to one another looking fresh-faced. Haven's pretty red hair is pulled back in a ponytail while Alba is makeup-free in a green T-shirt.

The video changes then to show the pair looking ready for a night out. Haven now wears lip gloss and a gold necklace, and her hair is down below her shoulders. Alba sports light makeup and large hoop earrings along with a cute heart pendant on a chain around her neck.

In her caption, Alba praised Carter for his team’s win. “So proud of my nephew #Carter for taking home the W last night. #goBearcats #BonitaFootball,” she wrote.

The Honest Company founder shares Haven and two other children, daughter Honor, 15, and son, Hayes, 5, with her husband Cash Warren. The couple tied the knot in 2008.

Alba called her children "the greatest gift of my life" in a heartfelt 2023 Instagram post in honor of Mother's Day.

"Thank you my babies for choosing me to be your mama and breaking my heart open x3! I couldn’t have dreamt up a more profound experience — this love and this life!" she wrote alongside several family photos.

She also honored her kids's birthdays when she got special astrology-related tattoos in March 2019.

Read on to learn more about Alba's three kids.

Honor Warren, 15

Alba and Warren welcomed their first child, daughter Honor, on June 7, 2008.

The mother-daughter duo attended the 2023 French Open together in June.

In August, Alba posted a photo on Instagram of Honor, who has been experimenting with different hair colors since becoming a teen, and her younger sister to kick off the new school year.

"10th and 7th - where did the time go… (sigh 💔) my baby girls first day of school!" she captioned it, adding the hashtag #momlifeisthebestlife and more.

The actor posted a sweet birthday tribute to Honor on Instagram in June. Next to a reel of photos of her oldest child over the years, she gushed, "15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama. I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it."

She went on to say that becoming a mom to Honor allowed her to feel "the deepest, most profound love" she'd ever felt.

"15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl. Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things," she wrote.

She added, "Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available… you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong."

Alba concluded her post by telling Honor, "One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself."

Haven Warren, 12

Alba gave birth to second daughter, Haven, on Aug. 13, 2011.

She honored Haven's birthday this year in a heartfelt Instagram post that included pics and videos of her from the time she was a baby until now.

In her caption, she called Haven "my bright light, my Leo baby," telling her, "you are fire and tenderness all rolled into this wise and beautiful soul. You are always in on the joke (nothing gets past you sis) and down for a good time."

She told her daughter that she brings "such a light into the lives of every single person you meet."

"Thank you for being one of my biggest teachers — I am constantly inspired by you, your old soul, your young spirit, your ability to see through all the ish, your tender heart and your limitless capability — you can do absolutely anything you set your mind to and you keep it (100 percent)," she wrote.

Alba went on to say she was "honored" to be Haven's mom, calling her younger daughter "a treasure."

"I love all our cuddles and quiet moments, along with our belly aching laughs. I love that you love my cooking and you notice the small things that others don’t. I love you more than words can express and one of my greatest joys in this world is watching you grow into the incredible person you are," she wrote.

Hayes, 5

Alba's youngest child, son Hayes, 5, arrived on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Before Hayes was born, Alba opened up on "The Rachael Ray Show" about why she had hoped her next child would be a boy. “For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more,” she joked, according to People. “When he comes home, they’re like, ‘Daddy!’ It’s like a party.”

“When I come home, they’re like, ‘Oh, hey Mom,’ ” she added. “I’m like, ‘I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!'"

Alba expressed bittersweet emotions when her youngest child started kindergarten last month. "Hayes’ first day of #kindergarten my handsome boy, she wrote, adding sad face and broken heart emoji.

"It’s just crazy how fast time has flown by. Still my baby," she added.

The "Honey" star posted a gallery of family photos in January 2023 to document the family's trip to Disneyland to celebrate Hayes' fifth birthday. "Celebrating our 5 year old with the squad!" she wrote.

Earlier this month, Alba opened up to E! News about her relationship with all of her kids, including her energetic and "tender" little boy.

"I think every stage of parenting has brought me a tremendous amount of joy,” she said. “My kids school me for sure. They each have their own little needs or what they need from me or what they want from me. I love that they aren’t shy about letting me know.”

About Hayes, she added, “This guy, he just runs non-stop, and he just wakes up and he’s on the go,” she continued. “He’s not self-conscious at all and I love that about him. But then he still has that tender side and likes to cuddle. I love it, I love every second of it.”