Jenna Bush Hager: My son tells me he’s ‘allergic to my kisses’

Jenna Bush Hager has been experiencing some growing pains with her 4-year-old son, Hal, this year.

Hal is the youngest of Jenna's kids. His older sisters Mila and Poppy are 10 and 7, respectively.

First, Hal decided it was time to move from his crib to a "big boy bed." Last week, his mom shared that when he saw his mom on television for the first time, he started crying. And now, Jenna said that Hal told her that he was "allergic" to her kisses.

"You know how Hal's been gaslighting me recently?" Jenna said to Hoda Kotb.

"What has he been saying?" Hoda responded.

"When I kiss him — because he's my 4-year-old son who I'd like to kiss — he tells me he's allergic to my kisses. So I lean down to give him a kiss and he goes like this: 'Ahh-ahh-ahh-CHOO,'" she said, mimicking Hal's fake sneeze.

"Every time I kiss him," Jenna continued. "I have to sneak attack it. And then say, 'See, you're no longer allergic.'"

"Maybe play a little hard to get," Hoda suggested. "Say, 'No kisses today, Hal.' And then he'll be like this: 'I want a kiss.'"

"Maybe I'm giving him too much affection," Jenna said, thinking. "You're right. I need to go back to Jenna Bush of 1996." She shared that she used to give male suitors "days and days of uncertainty."

"You did? Did you do that with Henry?" Hoda asked.

"A little. But by then I ... no, I didn't," Jenna conceded.

Though Hal's antics may be designed to torture his mother, they certainly delight viewers.

Whether he's hopping in the hot tub at a Memorial Day party, serenading his mom when she returns from a work trip, or swimming in the ocean, Hal is sure to continue keeping Jenna on her toes.