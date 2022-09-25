Jenna Bush Hager shares sweet family photos at the White House

Jenna Bush Hager was back at the White House, and this time she brought the family.

On Instagram Sept. 25, Jenna shared several photos, the first of which shows her standing beside her husband, Henry Hager, and her mother, Laura Bush, and with her daughters, Mila and Poppy.

In the subsequent photos, her girls can be seen together inside a hallway of the White House, as well as smiling outside at night.

“A magical night we will never forget!” the “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna” co-host captioned the post, adding several sparkling and galaxy emojis.

The space emojis were likely referring to Elton John, who performed at the White House the night of Saturday, Sept. 24. The "Rocket Man" singer was a guest of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The White House said in an Instagram post that John was invited to perform "in celebration of everyday history makers," sharing a photo of the star standing with the Bidens.

Meanwhile, followers filled Jenna’s comment section with love for her and her family, noting the “amazing event” and sweet feature of her mom in the family photos.

In March, Jenna recalled the lessons her mom and dad, former President George W. Bush, taught her and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, as children. Particularly, she remembered her mom's insightful message about being in the public eye when people can be so cruel.

“It’s ‘cause of my parents. I watched as my parents took on stuff and would say to us ‘Baby, it didn’t matter. We know we’re not like that. We know we’re not that person,’” she explained.

Jenna then remembered when she and her sister saw an insulting but funny bumper sticker about their father.

“We were like, ‘Dad, we saw the best bumper sticker. It said, ‘A village in Texas is missing its idiot!’ and he laughed hysterically because he knows who he is,” she said.