Jenna Bush Hager shares details from her daughters’ first visit to the White House

Jenna Bush Hager's return to the White House with her family sounds like a night to remember.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, brought their two daughters, Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for the first time ever.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Sept. 26, Jenna called the night "so magical" as her daughters had the chance to meet President Joe Biden and see where she and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, lived while their dad, former President George W. Bush, was in office.

The current president and first lady Jill Biden greeted the Hager family upon arrival — a moment Jenna said she practiced with her girls.

"We're like, OK, you shake your hand and you say, 'Nice to meet you, Mr. President,'" Jenna said of the rehearsal. "Poppy's like, 'I don't know if I can do it.' They were so nervous."

"We kept practicing, and Mila was like, 'My stomach's dropping!' But they got out, and they said, 'Nice to meet you, Mr. President.' And then Poppy goes, 'Where's the movie theater?'" Jenna shared.

The family was invited to attend Elton John's performance at the White House Sept. 23, which Jenna said was particularly special as her mom, Laura Bush, who was also in attendance, always played songs by the "Rocket Man" singer growing up.

"We knew every song, and the thing about Elton John is that with all of these collaborations, my kids are singing along," Jenna said.

"They know 'Rocket Man' and 'Tiny Dancer' because of the Britney (Spears) collaboration," she added.

To top off the memorable evening, the fourth hour co-host explained that what makes the White House "feel like a home" are the people who work there, many of whom are the same from her days living in the nation's home.

"Ron, who was one of our favorite guys that worked in the White House, right before the concert started came over and was like, 'What are y’all doing?' And I got to introduce my girls to him. They made some chocolate cake for my dad, and it was just — it was very, very sweet," she said. "It reminds you that our country’s institution is so special."

She added that her family was surrounded by teachers and first responders, alongside notable politicians, in the audience.

Jenna and TODAY's Sheinelle Jones agreed it was a night her kids will remember for the rest of their lives. And to make a great night even better? Jenna said her kids were "pretty well-behaved."