Jason and Kylie Kelce get a playroom makeover for their 3 kids. See the pics

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have transformed their old playroom into a fabulous new space for their three young daughters.

The couple collaborated with Pottery Barn Kids to create the cute playroom for their daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

In photos taken of playroom, you can see Jason Kelce having a tea party with Elliotte and then sitting on the couch with his family as they read a book.

Jason Kelce has a tea party with his daughter Elliotte. Pottery Barn Kids

“Family is everything. It’s really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable," Kylie Kelce said in a press release. "We feel like the items are made with such great quality, whether it’s storage, a book shelf, something great that will look amazing in the space but also be kid durable."

"Shockingly enough we are big fans of green," she continued. "This beautiful sage was able to be incorporated both in the kids kitchen, accent wall, and also in this awesome tree rug."

The Kelce's new playroom features green, a color the family loves! Pottery Barn Kids

The playroom features some pieces from Pottery Barn Kids, from a wooden cubby to a sage green play kitchen.

Jason and Kylie Kelce read books to their kids in their new playroom. Pottery Barn Kids

In a May interview with People, Jason Kelce talked about what it's like to be a girl dad a few months after his youngest daughter, Bennett, was born.

"I’m having fun with them, throwing them on the sofa. We just got a playground put in out back. So it’s starting to get a lot of fun with the older two, especially," he told the outlet.

Jason Kelce also noted that it's "really easy" being a girl dad, but sometimes he waits for the other shoe to drop, especially since Bennett is still so young.

“Right now Kylie is attached to Bennett for pretty much the whole day, so my job is the other two running around — and that’s the easy part," he said.