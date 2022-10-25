Stuck inside with the kids and trying to figure out what to do? You're not alone. Whether it's a sick day or there's inclement weather, at some point parents everywhere will think about the best indoor activities for kids.
Maybe you have already considered reading a book or breaking out the board games, but what about creating your own game or hosting a puppet show? With a little creativity, indoor activities can be fun for the whole family.
Parents stuck inside with their kids may be worried about increased time with their kids in front of screens.
Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” told TODAY Parents that screen time isn't always so bad and can be intentional.
"It is a great time to watch family favorite movies together," Knight said.
She continued, "For the days that feel too boring and you find yourself wanting to plop your children in front of devices for hours, my suggestion is to plan out your activities ahead of time."
60 indoor activities for kids
Whether you’re seeking a simple card game or something more elaborate like hosting a DIY pizza night, here are 60 indoor activities for kids.
- Try an art project.
- Create a sensory bin.
- Read a new book.
- Do a science experiment.
- Play marbles.
- Make a bird feeder.
- Watch holiday movies.
- Play hopscotch with masking tape.
- Make homemade slime.
- Do a puzzle.
- Fold a paper airplane.
- Paint a pet rock.
- Have a paper airplane contest for distance.
- Plan a scavenger hunt.
- Host an indoor picnic.
- Color seasonal coloring pages.
- Host a kid-friendly trivia night.
- Draw a self portrait.
- Sketch a family portrait.
- Write in a journal.
- Make a list of qualities you love about friends and family.
- Stretch or do yoga.
- Write out a list of goals.
- Practice typing skills.
- Make a gratitude list.
- Paint with watercolors.
- Make a playlist with your top ten favorite songs.
- Have a dance party.
- Create an indoor tent or fort.
- Host a kid jokes competition.
- Craft your own puppets.
- Make a puppet theater.
- Play dress-up with old costumes.
- Try a new recipe.
- Have a game night.
- Make a scrapbook.
- Complete a household chore.
- Make and send cards to relatives and friends.
- Have a play-dough building challenge.
- Build a cardboard fort.
- Learn a classic game like chess or checkers.
- Write a poem.
- Learn and recite a classic poem.
- Make ice cream.
- Play cards.
- Learn a new card game.
- Create a time capsule.
- Play "Simon Says."
- Decorate the windows with cling-on gel shapes.
- Host a DIY pizza night.
- Decorate t-shirts.
- Make an obstacle course.
- Learn a new language.
- See how many jumping jacks you can do in 60 seconds.
- Play "Marco Polo."
- Make a meal together.
- Play a board game.
- Build Legos.
- Play iSpy.