Every Memorial Day since her grandfather's death, Emily Domenech has visited his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Now, she's showing that respect to thousands of other fallen soldiers through an initiative called "The Honor Project."

It launched with a tweet that went viral in May 2020.

Back then, COVID rules at Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day restricted visitors to family members with a special pass. While visiting her grandfather, Col. John Domenech, who died in 2006, Domenech had an idea.

"Does anyone have buddies buried in Arlington who they would like visited today?" she tweeted. "Since only family members are allowed in, I would be honored to pay respects on your behalf."

Domenech thought she might hear from a handful of friends.

"After hundreds, then thousands of responses, it became so clear that there was a huge need and desire to honor fallen people," Domenech, a stepmother of three, tells TODAY.com. "Families from all around the world said things like, 'My grandfather or uncle is buried there and I can’t travel from Kansas.'"

For eight hours that day Domenech "ran around Arlington Cemetery like a crazy person," she recalls, tweeting photos of requested gravestones. She left a flower on each grave, some pulled from bouquets she bought for her grandfather and some given by a non-profit group distributing them in the cemetery. When Domenech ran out, she drove to a store to buy more.

"I (barely) ate or drank, although my parents, whose barbecue I wound up skipping that day, brought me a sandwich and spent three hours helping me visit more graves, take photos and reply to tweets," says Domenech.

When a Twitter user unearthed Domenech's personal Venmo account and offered to send donations, she directed them to several charitable organizations, including the Travis Manion Foundation. Its president is Ryan Manion, whose little brother Travis Manion, 26, a former first lieutenant in the Marine Corps, died while saving the lives of his wounded teammates in Iraq.