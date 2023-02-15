Fitness trainer Heidi Powell is mourning the loss of Dave Hollis, who died Feb. 11 at age 47.

Powell, 40, posted a carousel of 10 photos to Instagram featuring professional and candid snaps of the couple and an emotional tribute to the late Disney executive and author. Powell and Dave Hollis began dating after he split from ex-wife Rachel Hollis in 2020, although their relationship status at the time of his death is unconfirmed.

"This isn’t the way it was supposed to end," Powell began the caption. "When we posted this photo 2 years ago today to announce our love and to celebrate your birth, I think we both had a different idea of how our story would play out. It didn’t look like this.

Powell continued, "I’m heartbroken and totally devastated. I’m sick. My kids miss you so much. Our world is rocked. I will never be the same. I’m not sure how forward looks without a piece of your love. The best love I’ve ever been given. Other-worldly kind of love. I cannot believe this is real."

"I don’t know the right words. Too much. Too many thoughts, feelings, emotions. So much sadness. For your kids. Your family. My kids. Me. And mostly for you," Powell's caption continued.

"You loved me so well, Dave. You loved your kids and your people so deeply. Your heart was far too big for this world… and I was the lucky one who got to see and experience the magnitude and depth of your infinite love.

"To be the recipient of so much of that love will forever be one of my life’s greatest gifts.

"I’m ready to wake up from this nightmare. I’m ready for you to come back. I miss your hugs, your sweet words, your endless jokes … I miss your soul.

"Bask in the peace, my best friend. Let it surround you. See your light. Feel the love that you are. Recognize your infinite worth that we’ve always been witness to.

"I love you forever and always, David Marshall Hollis. Every single bit of you. I’m so proud of all that you were on this earth, and all you will continue to become. I will spend my life counting down the days until our souls can rejoice and connect once again."

Nearly 80,000 people liked Powell's post as of Wednesday morning and more than 6,000 friends and fans commented.

"Beautiful but so heartbreaking, so sorry and sending light to all," one user wrote.

Another added, "I am so sorry Heidi, words can’t do justice. Dave was larger than life, he had so much impact on those around him and he will be missed dearly. Sending so much love to you, your kids and the Hollis family."

While Dave Hollis' cause of death has not yet been determined, a family representative confirmed to TODAY.com that he had been recently hospitalized for heart-related health issues, and that he died at home in Austin, Texas. He would have turned 48 on Feb. 14.

“We are devastated,” Rachel Hollis shared to Instagram following the announcement of her ex-husband’s death on Tuesday, Feb. 14. “I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them.”

She continued, “Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable.”

