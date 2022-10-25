Halloween is a time for delightful frights, but with that can come unwanted accidents or injuries.

NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports that an estimated 3,200 Halloween-related injuries have been reported annually over the past three years.

22 ways to stay safe this Halloween

From pumpkin carving to dressing up, there are Halloween hazards at every turn. Ahead of the holiday, Nguyen shared 22 tips for staying safe this season:

Pumpkin Carving Safety

Leave pumpkin carving to adults. Kids can trace the design and scoop out the insides. Avoid live flames in carved pumpkins. Use battery operated lights or glow sticks. For parents hoping to avoid pumpkin carving altogether, consider decorating a pumpkin instead using paint.

Halloween Decorating Safety

Keep windows and security cameras clear and unobstructed. Remove obstacles that may cause accidents, such as tripping. Check all lights. Ensure lights have been checked by a recognized testing laboratory and look for broken sockets, as well as frayed or bare wires.

Halloween Costume Safety

Select bright colors and attach reflective tape to costumes. Avoid loose fabrics and use masks with large holes, or face paint. Carry flashlight, glow stick, and/or light up buckets.

Trick-Or-Treat Safety

Adults should accompany small children. Teach kids to stay with a group and watch for cars. Do not eat candy until inspected. Visit well-lit, familiar areas. Teal pumpkins are meant for kids with allergies.

Halloween Driving Safety

Slow down. Put your phone away. Be extra vigilant. Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

Halloween Pet Safety