Gwyneth Paltrow was ‘not prepared’ for what her kids learned in sex ed

Gwyneth Paltrow was not exactly ready for just how thorough sex education would be for her children.

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, says she is very careful when talking about dating and sex with her kids.

“I mean, I think you have to tread lightly and let them come to you,” she said on the May 3 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles, and once we moved from London, and they taught them sex ed in sixth grade, which, like, yeah, OK. But I really was not prepared with the information that they came home with.”

The “Seven” star, who has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, said even Apple was stunned at what she was learning.

“I will never forget Apple and her best friend, Emily, sitting at our kitchen banquette in shock, like color drained from their face,” she said.

“They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking — they taught the 11, 12-year-olds. Told them everything, I swear.”

When asked what her kids said to her, Paltrow said they were in disbelief.

“They’re like, ‘Do people do this?’” she said.

Paltrow opened about her own sex life in the interview, too, peeling the curtain back on exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck when asked who was better in bed.

“That’s really hard, because Brad was like major chemistry, love of your life, at the time, and then Ben was like, technically excellent,” Paltrow said.

She also took part in a game of “F---, Marry, Kill,” during which time she said she'd walk down the aisle one more time with Martin.

“Well obviously I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life,” she said. “So I would do that all again.”