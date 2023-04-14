The mother-child bond is special, but the bond between a grandmother and grandchild? Unbreakable.

When Maria Shriver welcomed her first granddaughter, Lyla, she called her role as a grandma "a blessing."

“It’s just this whole new joy for me, this whole new relationship for me,” Shriver told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in 2021. “I’m learning to kind of be in it and also be out of it because it’s not my baby.”

In 2018, Marie Osmond gushed that nothing compares to being a grandma.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three. I’ve gotten to experience things with them that I never did," Osmond said at the time.

And Tina Knowles-Lawson (aka Beyonce's mom) told "People" that being a grandmother is the "second best job in the world."

It's safe to say that grandmas love their role — and we love them right back!

Whether you’re looking for something to post in honor of Mother's Day or Grandparents Day, or just want to include a powerful quote in a card to your own grandma, here are 35 grandmother quotes to enjoy:

“If you’re lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them, and celebrate them while you can.” —Regina Brett

“And so our mothers and grandmothers have, more often than not anonymously, handed on the creative spark, the seed of the flower they themselves never hoped to see — or like a sealed letter they could not plainly read." —Alice Walker

"I’m made up of the memories of my parents and my grandparents, all my ancestors. They’re in the way I look, in the colour of my hair. And I’m made up of everyone I’ve ever met who’s changed the way I think.” —Terry Pratchett, "A Hat Full of Sky"

“As I learned from growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.” —William, Prince of Wales

“There’s a Korean word my grandma taught me. It’s called jung. It’s the connection between two people that can’t be severed, even when love turns to hate. You still have those old feelings for them; you can’t ever completely shake them loose of you; you will always have tenderness in your heart for them.” —Jenny Han, "P.S. I Still Love You"

“The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” —Sam Levenson

“It is as grandmothers that our mothers come into the fullness of their grace.” —Christopher Morley

"If becoming a grandmother was only a matter of choice, I should advise every one of you straight away to become one." —Hannah Whithall Smith

“Having a grandmother is like having an army. This is a grandchild’s ultimate privilege: knowing that someone is on your side, always, whatever the details.” —Fredrik Backman, "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry"

“If I had known how wonderful it would be to have grandchildren, I’d have had them first.” —Lois Wyse

“This is a place where grandmothers hold babies on their laps under the stars and whisper in their ears that the lights in the sky are holes in the floor of heaven.”—Rick Bragg

“What a bargain grandchildren are! I give them my loose change, and they give me a million dollars worth of pleasure.” —Gene Perret

“My Grandmother would say: ‘Make sure you look good. Make sure you speak well. Make sure you remain that Southern gentleman that I’ve taught you to be.’” —Jamie Foxx

“Every house needs a grandmother in it.” —Louisa May Alcott

“I finally understood what my grandmother meant. If I wasn’t comfortable with myself, I would never be comfortable.” —Marjane Satrapi, "Persepolis 2: The Story of a Return"

“Grandmotherhood initiated me into a world of play, where all things became fresh, alive, and honest again through my grandchildren’s eyes. Mostly, it retaught me love.” —Sue Monk Kidd

“Parent-child relationships are complex. Grandmother-grandchild relationships are simple. Grandmas are short on criticism and long on love.” —Janet Lanese

Grandmother opens up a new world of change, challenge, and celebration in a woman’s life.” —Rebecca Barlow Jordan

“You do not really understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother.”—Albert Einstein

“A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories.” —Barbara Cage

“A grandmother pretends she doesn’t know who you are on Halloween.”—Erma Bombeck

“There’s a saying I remember from my grandmother: One today is worth two tomorrows.”—James Patterson, "Suzanne’s Diary for Nicholas"

“There’s something special about a grandmother’s house. You never forget how it smells.”—Fredrik Backman, "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry"

“When it seems the world can’t understand, your grandmother’s there to hold your hand.” —Joyce K. Allen Logan

“My grandmother wanted me to have an education, so she kept me out of school.”—Margaret Mead

“The best babysitters, of course, are the baby’s grandparents. You feel completely comfortable entrusting your baby to them for long periods, which is why most grandparents flee to Florida." —Dave Barry

“My grandmother used to say life was so much easier when you were simple-minded. It’s taken me almost my whole life to understand what she meant.”—Brian Andreas, "Still Mostly True"

“Whenever I would get too nosy as a child, my grandmother would say, “When you learn someone else’s secret, your own secrets aren’t safe. Dig up one, release them all." —Sarah Addison Allen, "The Peach Keeper"

“A grandmother is a safe haven.” —Suzette Haden Elgin

“A grandmother thinks of her grandchildren day and night, even when they are not with her. She will always love them more than anyone would understand.”―Karen Gibbs, "A Gallery of Scrapbook Creations"

“Grandmothers are voices of the past and role models of the present. Grandmothers open the doors to the future.” ― Helen Ketchum

“Her crown of white hair seemed to stand like a halo around her in the night sky.” —Lilian Li

"Few things are more delightful than grandchildren fighting over your lap.” —Doug Larson

“My grandmother was an unparalleled storyteller who gave me a preview of how life might turn out, and also fortified my empathy.” —Chris Ware

“You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life.” —Kitty Tsui

