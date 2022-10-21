65 grandma names and nicknames for the grandmother in the your life

Grandmothers are some of the most special people in our lives, so it's fitting that those treasured women get a grandma nickname fit for a queen.

Whether the honored woman is a grandparent or someone special that has been part of your child's life since birth, deciding upon a grandma name is an important task. After all, your kids will likely call her that their entire lives!

Perhaps your mom has always wanted to be a "Nonna" and the decision has been made or maybe you'd like something more fun like "Lola." Whatever the case, there are plenty of grandma nicknames to choose from.

65 names for grandma to consider

Trying to think of the perfect grandma nicknames for the special woman in your life? Here are 65 names for grandma to consider.

Grandma

Gran

Grandmom

Grammy

Granny

Queenie

Nana

Glamma

Nonna

Glam

Gam Gam

Nanny

Bubbe

Lola

Mimi

Bibi

Gan Gan

Mema

Memaw

Mimzy

Babushka

Gan

Abuela

Lovey

Sassy

Kiki

Baba

Marmee

Loli

Sweetie

GiGi

Bella

Lolly

Mim

Gam

Mémé

Tootsie

Oma

Yaya

Bunica

Ouma

Mu

Moo Moo

Mamie

Grand-moo

Moo Maw

Tut

Nai Nai

Savta

Tutu

Coco

Boma

Avó

Grams

Babcia

Dadi

Nani

Mammy

Bomma

Grandmaman

Babka

Soba

Morai

Manani

Halmi

Related: