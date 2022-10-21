65 grandma names and nicknames for the grandmother in the your life

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

By Kait Hanson

Grandmothers are some of the most special people in our lives, so it's fitting that those treasured women get a grandma nickname fit for a queen.

Whether the honored woman is a grandparent or someone special that has been part of your child's life since birth, deciding upon a grandma name is an important task. After all, your kids will likely call her that their entire lives!

Perhaps your mom has always wanted to be a "Nonna" and the decision has been made or maybe you'd like something more fun like "Lola." Whatever the case, there are plenty of grandma nicknames to choose from.

65 names for grandma to consider

Trying to think of the perfect grandma nicknames for the special woman in your life? Here are 65 names for grandma to consider.

  • Grandma
  • Gran
  • Grandmom
  • Grammy
  • Granny
  • Queenie
  • Nana
  • Glamma
  • Nonna
  • Glam
  • Gam Gam
  • Nanny
  • Bubbe
  • Lola
  • Mimi
  • Bibi
  • Gan Gan
  • Mema
  • Memaw
  • Mimzy
  • Babushka
  • Gan
  • Abuela
  • Lovey
  • Sassy
  • Kiki
  • Baba
  • Marmee
  • Loli
  • Sweetie
  • GiGi
  • Bella
  • Lolly
  • Mim
  • Gam
  • Mémé
  • Tootsie
  • Oma
  • Yaya
  • Bunica
  • Ouma
  • Mu
  • Moo Moo
  • Mamie
  • Grand-moo
  • Moo Maw
  • Tut
  • Nai Nai
  • Savta
  • Tutu
  • Coco
  • Boma
  • Avó
  • Grams
  • Babcia
  • Dadi
  • Nani
  • Mammy
  • Bomma
  • Grandmaman
  • Babka
  • Soba
  • Morai
  • Manani
  • Halmi

