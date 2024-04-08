35 grandma quotes to honor your favorite lady

The mother-child bond is special, but the bond between a grandmother and grandchild? Unbreakable. These grandma quotes are all about honoring that special lady.

When Maria Shriver welcomed her first granddaughter, Lyla, she called her role as a grandma “a blessing.”

“It’s just this whole new joy for me, this whole new relationship for me,” Shriver told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in 2021. “I’m learning to kind of be in it and also be out of it because it’s not my baby.”

In 2018, Marie Osmond gushed that nothing compares to being a grandma.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three. I’ve gotten to experience things with them that I never did,” Osmond said at the time.

And Tina Knowles-Lawson (aka Beyonce’s mom) told “People” that being a grandmother is the “second best job in the world.”

It’s safe to say that grandmas love their role — and we love them right back!

35 Grandma Quotes

Whether you’re looking for something to post in honor of Mother’s Day or Grandparents Day, or just want to include a powerful quote in a card to your own grandma, here are 35 grandma quotes to enjoy.