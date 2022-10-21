IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

70 grandpa nicknames to consider for the grandfather in your life

From Grandy to Peepaw, these grandfather names are the perfect fit.
Grandfathers are treasured people who deserve a special name.
Grandfathers are treasured people who deserve a special name.romrodinka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Picking a grandpa name is serious business — it's the name your child will call a grandfather for their whole life.

Whether the honored guy is a grandparent or someone special that has been part of your child’s life since birth, deciding upon a grandpa name is an important task

Grandfathers are some of the most special people in our lives, so it’s fitting that those treasured men get a grandpa nickname fit for a king.

Perhaps your dad has always wanted to be a “PeePaw” and the decision has been made or maybe you’d like something more fun like “Gee.” Whatever the case, there are plenty of grandpa nicknames to choose from.

70 grandpa nicknames to consider

Trying to think of the perfect grandpa nicknames for the special man in your life? Here are 70 names for grandpa to consider.

  1. Grandpa
  2. Grampa
  3. Grampy
  4. Grandpappy
  5. Grandfather
  6. Gramps
  7. Granddad
  8. Grandaddy
  9. Bop
  10. Pappy
  11. Pap
  12. Ace
  13. Pap Pap
  14. Papa
  15. Paps
  16. Gee
  17. Pa
  18. Opa
  19. Abuelo
  20. Pawpaw
  21. Afi
  22. Peepaw
  23. Poppy
  24. Pop Pop
  25. Big Daddy
  26. Bompa
  27. Bubs
  28. Bubba
  29. Boppy
  30. Duke
  31. Gee-Paw
  32. Grandy
  33. G-Pa
  34. Grady
  35. Granddude
  36. Papu
  37. Babu
  38. Daideo
  39. Papi
  40. Peppy
  41. Jitto
  42. Pappoo
  43. Grand Bear
  44. Papster
  45. Saba
  46. Nonno
  47. Sofu
  48. Popo
  49. Lolo
  50. Grandpère
  51. Pépé
  52. Popdaddy
  53. Tutu kane
  54. Jiji
  55. Avô
  56. Zaydee
  57. Deda
  58. Gumps
  59. Dede
  60. Boomer
  61. Rocky
  62. Baba
  63. Lito
  64. Zaydeh
  65. Opi
  66. Abba
  67. Grumpa
  68. Grandsie
  69. Papzie
  70. Patri

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.