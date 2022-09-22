IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch this adorable girl reluctantly take 'one more' school picture: ‘That's it’ 

Malani Johnson's halfhearted pose for her mom's photo shoot has gone viral.
Malani Johnson, 4, of Mississippi, gave her mom the sweetest (and most obligatory smile) for a school picture in a TikTok video. 
By Elise Solé

School picture season is over, to the relief of one little girl in Mississippi.

"We're not doing this again," 4-year-old Malani Johnson of Yazoo City, Miss. told her mom Alexis Nelson in a Sept. 12 TikTok video that's gone viral with 2.8 million views.

"What?" Nelson replied in the video.

"Taking pictures ... a lot of pictures," said Malani.

"But you look so pretty to me," insisted Nelson.

"OK," Malani relented. "One more and that's it."

Then, striking the most reluctant but A+ pose with hands on her hips and a poised pivot, Malani smiles for one last photo.

"Come on, we can go," said Nelson, satisfied.

At that moment, Nelson and Malani were late for daycare drop-off but mom wanted one more snap of her little girl. "She wasn't feeling it," Nelson told TODAY Parents.

Nelson shared the cute video with best friend Breana Young who, with permission, shared it with her 13K TikTok followers. Some reactions: "If ‘Every kid in America’ was a person!!” and “It’s the clear boundary for me!”

Although Malani obliged her mom's enthusiasm, she was happy that her video made so many people chuckle.

"She told me 'I'm famous,'" said Nelson.

