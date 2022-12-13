A 4-year-old is dying of cancer. Her family is asking for help to celebrate her last birthday

As 4-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee, Wisconsin inches closer to her fifth birthday on December 16, her parents know it may be her last — and people from all over the world are helping her celebrate.

On October 31, 2022, Delaney was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Doctors at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee told her parents she likely had six to eight weeks to live.

"With her specific type of cancer, it is very diffuse," Delaney's mom, Heather Krings, 43, tells TODAY.com. There is no cure. "It has already invaded so many integral parts of her brain, radiation would cause more damage and more side effects."

"Day by day we lose a little bit more," Krings says of Delaney's illness. "It rips your heart out." Courtesy Heather Krings

When family and friends found out about Delaney's diagnosis, one suggested a card drive to celebrate Delaney's big birthday. The news spread around their community, and then around the world.

A family friend, Sharon Tomlinson, spearheaded the card drive, Krings says, adding that local news stations spread the word. "Her office has volunteered to be our post office box. We are getting hundreds and hundreds."

Heather and Jack Krings with daughters Delaney, 4, Brooklyn, 12, and son Carson, 10. Courtesy Heather Krings

Krings said that Delaney loves to look at her cards, but gets tired after four or five at a time.

"It’s a little overwhelming. She’s got so much love pouring in,” Krings says. "There’s no way that we would be able to put her through opening thousands of cards per day. We pick out a handful and open them for her. Cards that play music are a favorite."

The mom of three adds that in addition to cards, Delaney has received Amazon packages and homemade items including blankets, bracelets and ornaments.

Delaney, 4, enjoys the cards people have sent that play music. Courtesy Heather Krings

Krings says that Delaney has received cards from all over the world, as well as a few special greetings.

"The other night my phone just started pinging nonstop," Krings says. It was people letting her know that NFL star JJ Watt, who is from Pewaukee, was sending love to Delaney.

"Happy (early) 5th Birthday Delaney!" the football player tweeted, alongside a photo of him holding a homemade card. "From Arizona back home to Pewaukee, I hope you have a fantastic birthday surrounded by family and friends!"

Delaney has also gotten a message of love from research scientists in Antarctica.

"It would take months to receive an actual card from Antarctica, so they emailed it to us," Krings tells TODAY.com.

Since her diagnosis, Delaney has only spent eight days outside the hospital. Krings tells TODAY.com that on Friday, a special birthday parade organized by the community will celebrate her daughter.

"There is going to be a horse and carriage, first responders, some local dance teams and dog groups," Krings says, adding Delaney will be eating cake and drinking hot cocoa.

Delaney showed very few symptoms leading up to her cancer diagnosis in October. Courtesy Heather Krings

Krings, talking to TODAY.com from Delaney's hospital bedside, says “Day by day we lose a little bit more. She knows she has an 'owie' on her head (and) that she's probably going to start feeling a little worse. But how do you tell a 4-year-old? It rips your heart out.”

Krings says the family is not taking a single moment with Delaney for granted.

"She is — and always has been — the smiliest, happiest kid you’ve ever met. I have asked our Lord and Savior to let me trade places with her so she can continue sharing the love," Krings says.

Christmas Day will mark eight weeks since Delaney’s diagnosis.

"The biggest problem that our family is having is: why her?" Krings tells TODAY.com. "Why take such a source of light and love out of this world?"

Birthday cards for Delaney can be mailed to:

Delaney Kring

c/o Shorewest Realtors

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066