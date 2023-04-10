Mom wins $2 million in lottery after spending her life savings to help daughter fight cancer

A Florida woman won a $2 million lottery prize the day after her daughter completed treatment for breast cancer.

Geraldine Gimblet, who lives in Lakeland, purchased the $10 Cashword Bonus scratcher at a local convenience store.

While speaking to Florida Lottery officials, Gimblet said that the store clerk initially told her that they didn’t have Cashword Bonus in stock.

“But I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best,” she said. “He found the last one!”

Thank goodness she encouraged him to take a second look.

Gimblet claimed her winnings on April 7, with daughter and grandchild in tow. Gimblet’s daughter was visibly emotional, according to the news release.

“My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick,” Gimblet’s daughter said, through tears. “I’m just so happy for her.”

Caring for someone with a serious illness like breast cancer can be very expensive. Costs of medical care are the leading reason why people go into bankruptcy in the United States, according to a 2019 study published in the American Journal of Public Health (AJPH). An estimated 530,000 families turn to bankruptcy each year because of medical bills and related issues such as taking time off work, according to researchers.

Gimblet chose to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000. Pipkin Road Beverage Castle, the retailer that sold the scratch-off, will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

After Florida Lotto shared the story on Twitter, it was inundated with comments.

“I’m so happy for her. I lost my husband to cancer, he was only 34 yrs old. I miss him every day and would have done anything to save him. I am so happy for this family. God gave a double blessing, Praise God!” one person wrote.

Added another, “Congratulations!!!! You were selfless in your giving, and got more than you expected in return. God bless you and your family.”

Related video: