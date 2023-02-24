Kids’ brutally honest lawn mowing business sign shows the true art of setting boundaries

Two middle schoolers in northern Virginia are proof that setting specific boundaries is a savvy business move.

Laminated signs posted throughout Arlington, Virginia, by Marin Kickbush, 12, and his friend Appian Kitchen, 11, are getting a head start on advertising the boys' warmer weather enterprise: yard work.

"MOWIG," the signs read in bright pink bubble letters underlined in green. (Editor's note: The boys say they didn’t recognize the sign’s spelling error until after they were hung around town.)

Marin Kickbush, 12, and Appian Kitchen, 11, are working hard to attract the perfect customers to their business. Courtesy Jennifer Kickbush

In smaller print, the sign details the boys are also available for other outdoor chores like weeding, sweeping, raking, planting and bush trimming.

But the young entrepreneurs recognized to attract their ideal client, they needed to be upfront about expectations.

"Only available on weekends," the sign reads with time tables. "Sometimes we will not be able to mow."

For customers interested in planting, the seeds need to be purchased by the client ahead of time.

"Have the seeds ready for us," the sixth graders wrote alongside the pricing for seed planting.

Location is also a factor.

"We live near Yorktown High School," the sign reads. "Please keep this in mind when hiring, because you might live too far away."

In bright yellow at the bottom of the sign, Kickbush and Kitchen gave future customers one final parameter.

"NOTICE," it reads. "When you text us please list the jobs that you want done and have the money ready and in cash. Also send your address."

Courtesy Jennifer Kickbush

Marin Kickbush tells TODAY.com that he and his friend were looking for something to do and the reason for adding boundaries was simple.

"We didn’t want to walk five miles with a lawn mower," Marin tells TODAY.com "Also, we have soccer on the weekends (for me) and wrestling and swimming (for Appian) during the week."

Marin's mom, Jennifer Kickbush, tells TODAY.com the boys did this "completely on their own."

"All we parents did is show them how to use the laminating machine," she says. "Marin and Appian are both boys from big families who give them a lot of freedom to be kids. They spend a lot of time exploring and playing together and with their friends outside."

While Marin and Appian have yet to get any bookings, the intrepid businessmen remain hopeful.

"Last summer we had five to ten lemonade stands," Marin tells TODAY.com. "The police came for lemonade and put us on Twitter. We hope we get a lot of customers for our lawn mowing business."

Related video: