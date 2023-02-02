Here are the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

We may be in the depths of winter, but these funny parents will keep you warm with laughter! Grab your kid's woobie and a snack and pull up a chair.

Hashtag: Winning.

Barely.

This is the truth.

"Watch for falling Legos."

Sorry?

Obviously, the answer is to be cuter.

Why, though?

Don't mess with my Thin Mints.

Shot through the heart!

Cursed.

Accurate.

It gets ugly.

Genius.

Every time.

Especially the latter.

That'll be a call home.

Children are very skilled in this art.

Whoops.

Awesome.

What is this, AP Parenting?

Good to know.

Familiar.

Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.