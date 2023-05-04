IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin’s newest Shop the Scenes collection just dropped!

May the fourth be with you: These are the funniest parenting tweets about Star Wars

May the fourth be with you: Star Wars Day has never disappointed.
/ Source: TODAY
By Elise Solé

With May 4th upon us, bask in the best Star Wars-themed tweets about parenting of all time. Enjoy this article, you will. May the (parenting) force be with you!

Carrie Fisher on Stinson Beach in Northern California with the cast of Star Wars.
Even Sith lords and Hutt guards enjoy a day at the beach with an Ewok and Carrie Fisher. Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images
Elise Solé

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.