A former flight attendant is calling out adult crybabies in a now-viral TikTok video.

Earlier this month, Kat Kamalani, who worked as a flight crew member for six years, shared that her biggest pet peeve on the job was not crying babies, but adults who complained about fussy kids.

“I promise you, there’s nothing that irritates us more … (than) when people complain about a baby crying,” Kamalani says in the clip, which has been seen more than 1.6 million times. “Don’t even ask to be moved to a different seat; no one wants that baby to stop crying more than that parent.”

“So if you’re traveling, bring noise-canceling headphones or maybe ask the parent if they need help,” she adds.

Former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen, who created the popular Passenger Shaming Instagram account, agrees with Kamalani.

"You didn't come out of the womb at 42 years old. You too, were once a baby — that's the way I look at it," Kathleen tells TODAY.com "When I would be walking down the aisle and see someone scowling at a crying baby — and by the way, there are physiological reasons babies cry on planes — I'd make a point to say to the mom or dad, 'Please, do not worry about it. This happens all the time.'"

Toddlers running around are another story, she noted.

"We're talking about infants here," Kathleen says. "If you have a problem with crying infants, maybe you can try NetJets (a private jet company)."

Texas-based flight attendant Tori Wilcoxson tells TODAY.com she often wishes that “travelers would take a moment to view any less-than-ideal situation with a little perspective.” She notes that many little ones experience pain in their ears during changes in altitude.

“Of course, if someone politely approaches a flight attendant and asks nicely to be moved for any reason that makes them uncomfortable during a flight, most flight attendants are happy to help so long as we have the seat availability and means to do,” Wilcoxson says.

She offers a tip that applies to so much in travel and life:

“Just remember good manners go a long ways. Any abrasiveness or tones of entitlement don’t always go over well when requesting things,” Wilcoxson says.

Wilcoxson also wants parents to stop apologizing for situations they can’t control.

“When people purchase a ticket they know they will be traveling with the general public, so it's not your fault if people are annoyed in response to a normal occurrence such as a baby crying,” she explains. “If you ever need help or a moment to eat, use the restroom or just take a break during flight, I know quite a few flight attendants who would be happy to help you with your kiddos, including me!”

