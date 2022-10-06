60 fall activities for kids and families to enjoy

Fall brings the excitement of the holidays and an abundance of activities that families can do together.

When it comes to deciding what family activities can (and should) be done, the overwhelm can be great for many.

Some families feel like they just aren’t doing enough and missing out on this special time of year.

Other families are so busy bouncing around that they feel exhausted quickly and then enter into the next round of holidays already burned out.

Laura Linn Knight, author of Break Free from Reactive Parenting: Gentle-Parenting Tips, Self-Regulation Strategies, and Kid-Friendly Activities for Creating a Calm and Happy Home suggests families make a "fall bucket list" to start.

"No matter where you are on the spectrum of fall family activities, a family bucket list will help you," Knight told TODAY Parents. "I love the fall-themed bucket list, because it takes away the pressure of making a bucket list for your whole life and instead focuses on just this season."

Knight suggests finding a time to gather around the table with your family to brainstorm.

"As you write the list, welcome ideas and also let your kids know ahead of time that not everything might happen this fall, but it can be a list that continues to build with your family," she said, adding that it's meant to be a list that will live and grow with you.

After you have created the list, your family can decide what to prioritize.

"Perhaps everyone gets to pick one activity from the list," Knight said. "Maybe you put everyone’s favorite activities on pieces of paper and draw three of them at random. However you decide to pick your fall activities, keep it fun."

Knight told TODAY Parents that adults should look for opportunities to create new traditions.

"Bond with your children and be careful not to spread yourself too thin, so that you can enjoy your time instead of feeling like you are dragging yourself to each event," she said.

60 fall activities for kids

Ready to get started on all the fall fun? Here are 60 fall activities for kids and families to enjoy this season.