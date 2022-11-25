After hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time and talking with President Biden on the phone on Thursday, Dylan Dreyer wasn’t done making holiday memories quite yet.

She capped off the day with a little choreographed seated group dance.

In a video Dylan posted on Instagram Thursday, the 3rd Hour of TODAY host joined her family and guests — most clad in pajamas — on the steps of a staircase. As they sat in a row, each person started to sway in the opposite direction from the person below them to the beat of the dance song “Around the World (La La La La La)” by the group ATC.

Sitting at the bottom of the staircase, Dylan’s oldest son, Calvin, 5, kicked off the choreography, while her middle child, Oliver, 2, looked on a little incredulously.

“I think I’m most thankful that we were all totally up for doing this!” Dylan wrote in the caption.

"Love this and now inspired to try!" one person wrote in the comments. "How you even have the strength to do this after the day you’ve had!" another added.

Dylan also posted some photos of her Thanksgiving crew gathered around their holiday spread.

"I posted all about the prep and forgot to show the finished product!! We’re still stuffed! Hope you had a wonderful thanksgiving!" she wrote.

The dance video came just hours after the meteorologist performed hosting duties for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

She filled in for Al Roker who had to skip the event for the first time in 27 years because he was hospitalized with blood clots.

Al came home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

“It was a true honor to step in this morning and help out my dear friend @alroker who was sincerely missed this year at the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade," Dylan wrote on Instagram.