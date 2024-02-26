Dylan Dreyer takes her 3 boys skiing, and some liked it better than others!

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Dylan Dreyer’s kids — well, two of them — had mountains of fun over the weekend.

“Our first attempt taking the boys skiing! Some took it better than others,” Dylan captioned an Instagram carousel on Feb. 25.

The TODAY meteorologist included clips of Calvin, 7, and Oliver, 4, proudly making their way down a hill at the Rocking Horse Ranch in Highland, New York. Calvin and Oliver both appear to be having fun as they find their footing. But their 2-year-old brother Rusty? Not so much. He’s laying in the snow pouting. He's had enough.

“The last photo is so relatable!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “Same, Rusty. Same.”

“I made the mistake of getting skis and boots for myself, too. I should have known I wouldn’t be skiing!” Dylan tells TODAY.com, noting that she spent the the first day “carrying Rusty” in one hand, and her equipment in the other.

This was after Dylan spent a “solid hour” wrestling three kids into snow gear.

“I was a ball of sweat between layering (me) up, then layering them up. The base layer, the gloves, the socks, the boots, the snowsuits and jackets, the hat,” Dylan says. ”

Though Rusty locked into his skis, he immediately wanted to take them off, according to Dylan.

“Ollie was a little confused and Cal listened to everything the instructor told him,” Dylan says.

"Rusty is ready for a cocoa and nap!" one person wrote in the comments on Dylan's Instagram post. @dylandreyernbc via Instagram

Later that afternoon, Dylan’s husband Brian Fichera did some runs with Calvin and Oliver, while Dylan lugged Rusty around.

“The next day, Ollie made it to the bigger hill. Brian was trying to ski down backward and pulled a muscle in his butt. Cal had a few wipeouts so he’s now a little more hesitant,” Dylan says. “But I’d say it was a successful first try!”