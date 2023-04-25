Mattel debuts first Barbie with Down syndrome

Barbie is making history.

On April 25, Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with Down syndrome, a first for the storied toy brand.

The new doll was "created to allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as have Barbie reflect the world around them" and to "inspire all children to tell more stories through play," Mattel said in a release.

“As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel said in the release.

Mattel said the new Barbie's puff sleeved dress pattern features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. Mattel

Mattel said they worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome, including face and body sculptures that feature a shorter frame and a longer torso, a rounder facial shape, smaller ears, and a flat nasal bridge and "almond shaped" eyes.

For Ebbe Bassey, Mattel’s announcement is personal.

“This is a great win for everyone who has been fighting for our kids to get noticed and included as valuable and contributing members of society,” Bassey, whose daughter Anoushka has Down syndrome. “Everyone wants to see themselves reflected, and it’s just the beginning.”

Ebbe Bassey and her daughter, Anoushka. Courtesy Ebbe Bassey

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them,” Kandi Pickard, NDSS President and CEO said in the release.

Barbie is also wearing leg orthotics and a dress pattern featuring butterflies and yellow and blue colors — symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness.

“Some children with Down syndrome use orthotics to support their feet and ankles, and NDSS provided a box of orthotics to serve as real-life inspiration for the ones this Barbie Fashionista is wearing, matched to her outfit and the bright colors in her design,” the release said.

Dolls in the 2023 Fashionista line. Mattel

The new doll is part of Mattel's 2023 Fashionista collection of dolls, which underscores the importance of representation and inclusion. The brand says the Fashionista line includes "35 skin tones, 97 hair styles, 9 body types and counting."