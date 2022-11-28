Over 85,000 pieces of Disney-themed children's clothing are being recalled due to a risk of lead poisoning.

On Nov. 23, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioned issued the recall of 87,000 children's clothing sets from Bentex Group.

"The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard," the CPSC recall read. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues."

Affected products were sold at TJ Maxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army and Air Force Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, between November 2021 through August 2022.

Products included in the recall can be identified by their style and batch number, printed on the clothing neck or side label. The recall includes nine different Disney-themed styles, as outlined with photos in an Instagram post from Bentex Group:

1) Jersey leggings set with a yellow long-sleeve top with a Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers.

Batch numbers: 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722.

2) A bike shorts set with a red polyester short-sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads.

Batch number: 71E2125MI-0122.

3) Girls' shorts set with a yellow polyester short sleeve T-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print, and light blue shorts with a Winnie the Pooh print and yellow trim.

Batch number: SP2247971DC 3/2022

4) Girls' shorts set with a purple polyester short sleeve T-shirt with four "Descendants" characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed, and gray shorts with a purple trim.

Batch number: SP2246088DS 03/2022

5) Boys' shorts set with a green long sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print, and green-striped shorts with prints of Baby Yoda and frogs.

Batch number: 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322.

6) Three pack of drawstring shorts with gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print.

Batch number: 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322.

7) Three pack of sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print.

Batch number: 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322.

8) Kids' shorts set with a yellow short-sleeve T-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print, and gray with a Winnie the Pooh and Tigger print.

Batch number: 12E5094PH-1021 22E5094PH-1021.

9) Kids' leggings set with a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed and pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots.

Batch number: 62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322.

Bentex Group shared on Instagram that it is encouraging anyone who purchased one of the products to stop using it immediately.

To receive a refund, contact Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com, or at Bentex.com/recall.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter," the brand wrote.