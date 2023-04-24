We are 22-year-old conjoined twin sisters: 7 things we want you to know

Lupita and Carmen Andrade are 22-year-old conjoined twin sisters living in Connecticut. The two women, who moved to the United States from Mexico when they were babies, are connected at the torso and share a pelvis and reproductive system. They each have two arms, but only one leg. Since Carmen controls the right leg — “I do the driving!” she tells TODAY.com — Lupita is in charge of the tunes and navigation.

Together, they make a perfect team.

Carmen is in college studying to be a veterinary nurse, and Lupita hopes to work in the same field as a technician. Lupita also dreams of becoming a comedy writer.

"I do most of the talking, but she's hilarious," Carmen says.

Here are seven things Carmen and Lupita want you to know about being conjoined twins:

We date ... well, Carmen does

Lupita: I’m asexual, but I want Carmen to settle down. I know that’s important to her.

Carmen: I met my boyfriend, Daniel, on [the dating app] Hinge in October 2020. I never tried to hide the fact that I’m a conjoined twin, which meant I got a lot of messages from guys with fetishes. I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition. I have social anxiety, and I’ve ended up canceling dates at the last minute, but I felt calm on the way there.

We’ve been together for two and a half years, and we’ve discussed getting engaged, but we want to live together first. Daniel and my sister get along really well. It’s funny because I stay up later than Lupita, but when Daniel’s sleeps over, I fall asleep quickly — and he stays up talking with her.

Sometimes I feel bad because I want to spend so much time with Daniel. So we try to come up with compromises. Like, (Lupita) will choose where we go out to dinner, or what activity we’re going to do.

Carmen (middle) with her boyfriend, Daniel McCormack, and her sister Lupita. Courtesy Carmen and Lupita Andrade

Both Daniel and I love kids, but we don’t want any of our own. I like being a dog mom! Lupita and I can’t get pregnant, we have endometriosis and we’re also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating.

We don’t get sick of each other

Carmen: Sometimes at the end of the day, we’re just exhausted and we don’t want to talk. That’s when we’ll go on different devices and do our own thing. I have my laptop to do schoolwork, and Lupita will put on headphones and listen to music or go on her phone. We’ve been conjoined our whole life, so it’s not like we miss our independence. It's all we've ever known, right?