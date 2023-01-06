Cincinnati kids are making the cutest get well cards for Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Grade-school students in Cincinnati are writing adorable get well cards for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from cardiac arrest.

About 40 schools are participating in the letter-writing campaign organized by Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. ESPN reported that the project began at the Catholic school the couple’s children’s attend, Cardinal Pacelli School.

The handwritten notes, colored with crayons and markers, will be delivered to Hamlin's hospital on Jan. 6, tweeted Local12 WKRC-TV anchor and reporter Meghan Mongillo.

A spokesperson from Cardinal Pacelli did not immediately reply to TODAY.com for comment. School principal Terri Cento told ESPN that Cincinnati residents have a way of rallying around problems together.

"This is just one example of how this tragic event happened, but so much positivity has come from it," Cento said.

During a Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," read an announcement tweeted by the Buffalo Bills. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the (University of Cincinnati) Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

According to NBC News, Hamlin fell onto his back after tackling Bengals player Tee Higgins.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," the NFL said in a website announcement. "He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

As of Jan. 5, Hamlin had “shown remarkable improvement," according to a tweet from the Buffalo Bills.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," read the announcement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery at University of Cincinnati Health, also told reporters in a Jan. 5 press conference call that Hamlin showed "substantial improvement."

“We’ve talked to him about all the support that’s been given from Cincinnati, Buffalo and really all across the country, for him and his family during this time,” Pritts said.

“His mom and dad have talked to him about what has happened, and we expect that we’ll continue to have ongoing conversations with him. ... We know that it’s not only that the lights are on, we know that he’s home."

