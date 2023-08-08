Ciara and Russell Wilson post sweet photo of newest arrival, baby Amora 

The newest member of the the Wilson clan, Amora Princess Wilson, has been eliciting oohs and ahhs from all corners of the internet.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed Amora to their family on Dec. 11, 2023. In a new Instagram post, the Denver Broncos quarterback, 34, shared a black and white image of his wife, 37, and their now 6-week-old daughter. Amora gazes out at the window as the “How We Roll” singer gazes at her. He captioned the image: “The Most Beautiful View.”

They introduced Amora to the world of social media on her birthday with a sweet image of their baby girl wearing a black onesie with a matching hat that spells out her first name.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, have two other children together, daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. They're also a devoted mom and stepdad to Ciara’s son, Future, 9, from her previous relationship with the rapper Future.

As Ciara and Wilson snuggle with their latest arrival, here’s what to know about their four children.

Future Zahir Wilburn, born May 19, 2014

Future Zahir Wilburn is Ciara’s oldest child. The singer welcomed him with her ex-fiancé, Future, in May 2014.

Her relationship with Future ended that year, and she later married Russell Wilson in 2016.

Future’s birth inspired Ciara musically, she shared with TODAY in 2015.

“Having my son has just changed my life in such a great way, and it has totally inspired me,” she told TODAY at the time. “It kind of just grounds you. And my voice — I’m just so expressive these days and I just feel like, I’m a woman and I’m embracing everything that comes with it, and it just has given me a whole (other) level of confidence.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson smile with their kids: Future, Win and Sienna. @dangerusswilson via Instagram

The singer’s 2015 song “I Got You” is a love letter to her firstborn, and includes moving lyrics about her unconditional love for her son.

“I got your back, I got you / I take your side, I lay my life down for you,” she sings in the chorus. “I’ll crawl over broken glass / I will stand in the flame / Take the bullet, take the blows, I would take all the pain / Anything, anything that you gotta get through.”

The 2015 song also features a cute audio clip of her baby son’s laugh.

Wilson has talked about the joys of being a stepfather to Future, and being part of a blended family.

“Being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” he told AM2DM by BuzzFeed News in 2019. “It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

Wilson added that he enjoys all the “little things” about being a stepdad, like taking Future to school, watching him at Little League games, and practicing football with him.

The two have definitely connected over sports through the years.

In 2022, Wilson shared a sweet Instagram video of him and Future playing catch and practicing drills.

“Nothing like bonding time over Football,” the pro quarterback wrote in the caption. “Young Star in the making.”

Future and Ciara also enjoyed a sports moment when they took in a basketball game together earlier this year. During their mother-son day out, they went to see the New York Knicks play the Miami Heat.

“Took my big baby boy to The Knick’s Vs Miami Heat Playoffs Game 5!” Ciara captioned an Instagram video of their fun day, showing Future beaming as he met multiple players on the court. “He better be doing all his chores and not missing a beat and I better get some cool mom points.”

This May, Wilson celebrated his stepson’s birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom!” the proud stepdad wrote in the caption, also tagging Ciara. “The last of the single digits. You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God!”

Ciara also celebrated her son’s ninth birthday in a loving Instagram post.

“My 1st Born! My life was forever changed when I had you! I’m so proud of the young boy you are becoming every day!” she wrote, sharing several photos of her eldest son. “So loving, talented, compassionate, anointed, and smart! The Big 9!! Happy Birthday Big Boy! Mommy loves you so much!”

Sienna Princess Wilson, born April 28, 2017

Sienna Princess Wilson is Ciara and Wilson's only daughter.

The couple announced Sienna’s birth in a sweet Instagram post in April 2017.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” Ciara wrote in the caption of a photo of herself sitting on a beach while pregnant. “We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

Sienna’s regal middle name is a tribute to Ciara, whose middle name is also Princess.

Over the years, Ciara and Wilson have both shared videos of sweet parenting moments with Sienna. In one heartwarming Instagram video from 2020, Wilson styles Sienna’s hair while listening to a worship song.

Earlier this year, Ciara also shared a funny Instagram video of the moment she helped Sienna pull out a loose tooth.

“Today, we will pull out my tooth! My name is Sienna, and here’s my mom. Her first name is Ciara, but I call her ‘Mom,’” Sienna said in the video.

Sienna also appears to be a budding martial artist, or at least a fan of all things ninja.

Ciara celebrated her “ninja princess” daughter in an Instagram video montage showing moments from her sixth birthday party, which included a ninja training course for Sienna and her friends.

The party also featured inflatable castles and slides, a painting station and giant snakes for the kids to pet.

Wilson celebrated his daughter’s sixth birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“You are the sweetest, smartest, kindest, and the funniest little girl in the world,” he wrote in the caption. “You are just like your Momma!

"I never knew Jesus would bless me with 2 miracles to love and take care of His perfect gifts!" he continued. "Daddy & Mommy love you so much! 6 Years of just overflow and gratitude. I love you for the joy you bring Sienna. Daddy always has got you!”

Win Harrison Wilson, born July 23, 2020

Win Harrison Wilson is Ciara and Wilson’s youngest child.

The couple shared a precious Instagram video of Ciara singing “Happy Birthday” to Win shortly after his birth in July 2020.

“Happy birthday, sunshine. He’s doing OK, he’s quiet,” he said, as her newborn son rested on her chest. “I can hear him, the little sounds. I haven’t been able to really see his face yet, I can’t wait.”

In September 2020, Ciara shared a photo of her 7-week-old son on Instagram wearing a Seattle Seahawks uniform, leading fans to remark upon how much the newborn already looked like his dad.

The couple celebrated Win’s first steps in August 2021. Wilson shared adorable photos on Instagram of Win toddling toward his mom and sister on a football field, with his quarterback dad cheering him on from behind.

“Win’s first steps! Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time.. it hit me that God orders our steps,” Wilson wrote in the caption. ‘In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.’”

Wilson also reflected on lessons learned from his years of parenting.

“So many times in life I would always want to control & decide what is best or what I should do,” he wrote. “Going into year 10 & watching my kids grow has given me such a perspective in life of a ‘Rookie.’”

Before the age of two, Win had already made his first trip to the White House. Ciara, Wilson and their kids met with first lady Jill Biden in November 2021 to promote the importance of vaccinating children.

While Ciara was delivering remarks at a lectern, baby Win, sporting a dapper navy suit, crawled up to the podium to find his mom.

This July, Ciara celebrated her son’s third birthday on Instagram.

“The Big 3!! Win you fill up every space with joy and love!” she wrote in the caption. “You are so clever, smart, fearless, and confident! I can’t wait to see what year 3 is going to bring us! #HappyBirthday Win! We love you so much!"

Amora Princess Wilson, born Dec. 11 2023

The couple was open about their desire for another baby well before announcing their pregnancy.

“You smell like you about to get pregnant again,” Russell joked in a Nov. 2020 Instagram video to advertise their fragrance.

Russell also dramatically propositioned his wife for another child in March of last year, when she hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

After giving Ciara flowers on stage, Russell took a knee. “I have a question for you,” he said. “A serious question: Can we have more babies?”

In August, Ciara confirmed the news with a sultry poolside video that showed off her baby bump.

“'You look at me like that again, we make another kid…

You my heart I’m your rib,'" she wrote in the caption.