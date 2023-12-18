Any adult who has attempted to shoo kids away to "entertain themselves" at a holiday party has learned that that particular strategy has very low chances of success.

Let's be honest — while talking about work drama, family gossip and binge-worthy television is endlessly fascinating to adults, it can turn kids into whiny complainers in three minutes or less.

So set the kids up for success — and drink an entire glass of mulled wine in peace — by introducing a simple game and pick an idea from this list of Christmas games for kids.

All of the ideas here take very little prep and need few supplies, and you can likely get the game rolling without putting down your egg nog.

Chances are that once they start playing one of these Christmas games for kids, their imagination will kick into gear and they'll be able to pivot to something else independently afterward. So those five minutes you invest in getting them started will pay back in spades.

And as an added bonus, the kids will burn off some of that Christmas cookie energy before bedtime.

Christmas games for kids