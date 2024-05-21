Everyone loves baby giggles, and the Carmack quads are proof of that.

In a viral TikTok video, the 15-month-old quadruplets gather on a crib mattress for an important meeting chaired by baby Evelyn. She’s the ringleader, according her parents. It appears she’s also a gifted storyteller. Evelyn’s siblings hang onto her every babble and erupt in laughter as she uses hand gestures to make her point.

“Evelyn loves to be the center of attention,” mom Hannah Carmack, 30, tells TODAY.com.

Hannah and her husband, Michael Carmack, welcomed two sets of identical twins in March 2023: girls Evelyn and Adeline, and boys David and Daniel. Experts say the odds of this happening without fertility treatments is about one in 70 million.

The Carmacks, who live in Boaz, Alabama, are also parents of a 9-year-old daughter, Emily.

"In the beginning, Emily treated the quads like rag dolls, so we had to teach her how to hold and carry them," Hannah says. "She's an awesome big sister."

Hannah says the toddlers have each developed their own unique personality. Daniel is a true empath, while David is the daredevil, and Adeline, a Daddy’s girl, is cautious around people she doesn't know. Then of course, there’s Evelyn — the boss.

Hannah Carmack says the quads are "super easy babies." Courtesy Hannah Carmack

Evelyn and Adeline share a special twin bond, as do Daniel and David.

“The girls used to hold hands when they took a bottle, but now they both rub their heads,” Hannah says. Meanwhile, Daniel and David always drink the exact same amount, a phenomenon that Hannah calls “wild.”

The babies, who spent months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), have come a long way — and so has Hannah.

“I had to convince Hannah it was a good idea to have a second child,” Michael, a drug and rehabilitation counselor, previously told TODAY. “Imagine how she reacted when she found out we were having four."

“You know, I always wanted a big family, but that wasn’t Hannah’s dream,” he added.

“I cried for at least two months,” Hannah says.

“What I didn’t know at the time was how much I needed them," she continues. "They were meant to be a part of our family. They completed the three of us.”

The Carmacks posed for a family portrait. Courtesy Courtney Neill Williams Photography

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges. Hannah says Daniel is being evaluated for cerebral palsy and Adeline has a chronic lung disease that affects premature babies whose lungs are not yet fully developed.

Carmacks spend roughly $900 a month on diapers alone. They get 40 cans of formula each month from WIC — a government nutritional assistance program for women, infants and children — but the Carmacks still pay about $400 out of pocket.

“We have had a lot of donations from our amazing community,” Hannah says. “People want to help.”

“And the Lord always provides,” she adds. “I don’t know how he does it, but he does it.”

Quadruplets were a big shock to mom Hannah Carmack, and now she says she can't imagine life without them. Courtesy Courtney Neill Williams Photography

Evelyn, Adeline, David and Daniel are sleeping through the night, which means Hannah is, too. The Carmacks are in a good place with the babies: The boys just took their first two steps, and the girls are cruising.

“They’re super easy babies and taking care of them is a joy,” Hannah says. “We are blessed.”