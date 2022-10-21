Grandma shares simple pumpkin carving hack using only one kitchen tool

Social media's favorite grandma is back with another life hack — and the internet is going wild.

Earlier this week, Barbara Costello, known online as "Brunch With Babs," shared the "do's and dont's of pumpkin carving," which included a pumpkin carving hack using just one kitchen tool.

"It literally cuts the job in half," Costello said in the video before sharing her carving secrets.

Costello recommended carving from the bottom of the pumpkin to make it easier. Once the pumpkin is cut and situated on your lap, the 73-year-old grandma instructed to skip scooping the pumpkin guts with your hands and instead — use a hand mixer.

"Get all those strings cleaned up," she said as she utilized the power mixer to scrape the pumpkin's insides. "Your mixer did all the hard work of loosening all those strings."

Just in time for spooky season, Costello also shared a quick and easy way to prevent pumpkins from rotting before Halloween night.

"Don't let all your hard work go to waste. These kids want to enjoy the pumpkins," she said. "Take Vaseline and rub it on all the open cut surfaces. It will keep your pumpkin moist. It won't dry out as quickly and should last about one to two weeks."

In just 24 hours, the video has garnered more that 3.6 million views, 150,000 likes and 3,600 comments.

"Omg, did we have a life before Babs, did we know anything," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Babs is making a run for Martha status! Love all this."

As for Costello — she's happy to share her holiday hacks.

"I've been doing this hack with my kids for years," she told TODAY Parents, adding it's a good way to make pumpkin carving easy and kid-friendly. "It is exciting to be able to share it with other families."