An 8-year-old boy wanted an Xbox, so he found a loophole on a job application

Nash Johnson, an 8-year-old boy in Lexington, Kentucky, is going places.

Like many kids his age, he wanted an Xbox.

Unlike many kids his age, Nash decided he would get a job so he could buy one for himself. Unbeknownst to his mother, Nash filled out an online application for a dishwasher position at a nearby restaurant called Drake's.

"I'm very good at washing the dishes," Nash told NBC affiliate WCNC.

Nash, an elementary school student, didn't have any prior experience. "This will be my first job ever!" he wrote on the application. That wasn't an issue. The problem was Nash's age. You have to be at least 16 to work at Drake's.

But that didn't deter a quick-thinking Nash from throwing his hat in the ring.

“It didn’t ask for my actual age and it didn’t ask me when I was born, so I put I was under 18,” Nash said.

The little boy’s mom, Belinda Johnson, had a chuckle when she learned her son had answered the help wanted ad. But she wasn’t the least bit surprised.

“That kid is not afraid to fail. He’s a go-getter,” Belinda explained. Belinda noted that she teaches Nash financial literacy with spend, save and give jars.

She said Drake earns about $5 a week for doing chores around the house. The starting price for an Xbox is $300. Nash looked at his spend jar filled with coins and knew what he had to do.

“He’s like, I can get me more money if I get get me a job,’” Belinda said.

Though Nash didn’t land the dishwashing gig at Drake’s due to being just 8, the management surprised him with a staff T-shirt ... and an Xbox.

“I was, like, shocked, very shocked,” Nash said.

The only thing that would have been better? If he was allowed to roll up his sleeves and get to work scrubbing pots and pans.

“I wish I had the job and the Xbox,” Nash confessed. “I do have the Xbox, but I wish I had the job.”