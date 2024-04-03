Create your free profile or log in to save this article

NHL star Boone Jenner and his wife Maggie's son was stillborn, the professional ice hockey player announced on Instagram.

"We are at a loss for words," Boone, captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team, and his wife Maggie wrote in April 3 Instagram posts. They shared a photo of their baby's feet memorialized in a cement keepsake. "A pain like no other. Our son Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024."

The couple wrote, "While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give. As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven."

The couple concluded, "We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time."

The Jenners married on July 29, 2023 and in December of that year, they announced their pregnancy. "Lil babe coming May 2024," Maggie and Boone captioned photos of ultrasound images and of the couple holding a blue sweater with the phrase "Baby Jenner" stitched onto it.

The Columbus Blue Jackets posted the Jenners' announcement on X, where other hockey teams and fans voiced their support.

"Sending so much love to the Jenner family," read a message from the Buffalo Sabres' account.

The Pittsburgh Penguins said, "Sending love and prayers to the Jenner family."

About one in 175 babies are stillborn in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There's no medical cause known for about one-third of stillbirths, according to the Cleveland Clinic.