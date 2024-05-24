Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor made a rare public appearance with their 22-year-old daughter, Ella.

The family — clad in matching black attire — attended the 2024 Gordon Parks Foundation awards gala in New York City on May 21. .

This year’s honorees at the event, which celebrates art and activism, included Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, and former N.F.L. quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

From left: Actor Jaimie Alexander, Ella Stiller, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and and director of the Gordon Parks Foundation Peter W. Kunhardt Jr.,= Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for the Gordon Parks Foundation

Along with Ella, Stiller and Taylor share an 18-year-old son, Quinlin. Both Ella and Quinlin are following their parents into the entertainment industry.

Ella is studying drama at the prestigious Juilliard School. She appeared with her Dad in the 2014 comedy “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.” Ella also shares hilarious videos on TikTok. In one clip, she is shown reacting to anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth pulled. Taylor can be heard laughing in the background, as Ella cries because she thinks she forgot to say goodbye to the surgeon.

Quinlin has had minor voice roles in Stiller’s animated film “Madagascar.” He also starred with Stiller in a 2022 PlayStation ad.

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller recently celebrated their 24-year wedding anniversary. Noam Galai / Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Stiller and Taylor, who have been married since 2000, separated in 2017 and reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We always stayed a family unit,” Taylor, 52, said on the “Drew Barrymore Show” last year. “So when the pandemic hit and we had to figure out where to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together with two teenagers and we found this way back.”

“We had so much time to talk, there were no other distractions … it just happened organically,” she added.

While chatting with Mayim Bialik, Stiller, 58, confessed he was hoping they would get back together.

“For a year we were in the house together, but we weren’t really a couple,” Stiller said on the “Bialik Breakdown” podcast in 2023. “We’ve had all sorts of ups and downs — and it’s not a perfect relationship in any way, but at the end of the day, we really appreciate each other. And I know since we got back together, on my end, I appreciate her even more.”